Five members of the Mexican gang “San Juan Bautista” die in a traffic accident

Tarimoro.- Five musicians from the Mexican band “San Juan Bautista” died in a traffic accident in the Francisco Aguilera neighborhood, of the Municipality of Tarimorowhere his official truck allegedly ran out of brakes, collided with a private vehicle and hit a house.

Six more people were injured in the mishap and required hospital care.

Jaime (vocalist), Federico, Eduardo (Mandujano), Juventino “N” and another person were left dead at the scene, reported the State Attorney General’s Office.

The crash occurred at 00:30 a.m. last Friday on Revolution street, corner with Prolongación Guadalupe, in this municipality, located 20 kilometers from Celaya, when the driver was heading towards the highway.

The FGE pointed out that specialized experts arrived at the impact site to process the scene and collected evidence that is being analyzed in laboratories.

The vocalist was fired with a body mass present in the Rincón de Tamayo community, Celaya, his homeland, where his loved ones and friends buried him with wind music.

The San Juan Buatista Band, with more than 30 years of history, is recognized for alternating massive dances. “We have alternated with La Arrolladora Banda Limón, Banda El Recodo, Los Askis and Los Tucanes de Tijuana.”

It also has prestige as a hotbed of musicians who are now part of musical organizations with national fame and presence abroad.

In social networks, other musical bands were shocked by the tragedy, joined the mourning and expressed solidarity with the families of their deceased colleagues. “We join the sorrow that seizes our fellow musicians from the San Juan Bautista band, may God give prompt resignation to the families of those who lost their lives,” said the Bucanera Band.

“We join the mourning and send our most sincere condolences,” posted the R-15 Band Del Korita González.

af/cls