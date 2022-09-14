Five metacognitive strategies for learning – Health and Wellness

How do you usually learn? What strategies do you use? These are questions we don’t usually think about. However, by answering them we access the possibility of optimizing the process by which we acquire knowledge.

Education and health are two of the pillars of a society. Let us remember that a good education not only triggers the potential of a group, but also protects it against possible agents of instability that choose to manifest themselves outside the social pact, causing damage and ultimately costs, without any revenue.

In this framework, the need to promote reasoning skills and strategies has arisen. Instruments that motivate them to think autonomously from knowledge, and not from ignorance or impulsiveness. It is about ensuring that they are not only able to question the information they receive, but also their own thoughts, and that this critical attitude does not make them more insecure or reactive.

In what we are talking about, metacognition plays an important role. Now, what is metacognition?

What is metacognition?

Metacognition is that ability we have to be aware of our own abilities. That is, that we know those strategies and resources that will be useful to carry out a task effectively. In addition, it allows us to regulate our cognitive processes.

Types of metacognition

There are different types of metacognition, related to a different cognitive capacity. We will explain them below:

metamemory

Metamemory is the understanding and awareness you have about your own memory and everything related to it. In other words, it is recognizing our memory skills, as well as their limitations. It is also to be able to link previously stored knowledge with new ones, the way in which we usually retrieve and make use of information, etc.

metaattention

We define it as knowledge about how our own attention works and how we have control over it. For example, being aware when we start to get distracted, the tools we have to refocus our attention on what we are doing and how to implement them to achieve it, etc.

Meta understanding

The goal of meta-comprehension is to be aware of the capacity we have to understand something, be it a book, a movie or a situation, and the way in which we can use it. For example, when you read a text, but you don’t understand what it says, then you memorize it, but the moment you use it, you forget it, because there was no learning or understanding of it. So it is necessary to develop this skill so that you are aware of your level of understanding and learn to optimize it.

metathinking

Its objective is to generate awareness of our own thinking. Metathinking occurs when we reflect on what we think, believe and the ideas that we have been assuming as our own as we have accumulated experiences that have been consistent with them or sources of authority that have supported them. Rather than focusing on the fact of “what to think?”, it is more about “how to think?”.

Metacognitive strategies for learning

As mentioned at the beginning, metacognition is very important in relation to learning. Therefore, we will introduce you to five exercises and strategies that you can use to study and develop each of the metacognitive skills.

Exercise 1. Know the meaning of a word according to its context

In this exercise you select different sentences in which a word is used in different contexts. You can start with something simple and continue with something more complex.

In this case you train your “meta-comprehension”.

An example of the above is to choose a sentence and deduce based on the context the meaning of the unknown word. That is, do not look in the dictionary, better analyze what is it?

In this case we will use the word “Bank”, which is polysemic (depending on the context it can mean many things), what is important is that you understand, no matter how basic the phrase is, what it means:

“I went to the bank and sat on a bench, where I met a biologist who told me about a school of fish that he had seen yesterday in a documentary.”

As evidenced in the above sentence, and has been mentioned on other occasions, depending on the context, a word can have one meaning or another. That is, the first bank can be a financial institution, the second a place to sit and the last one a group of fish that move in the same direction.

The objective of this exercise is to put your brain to work and stimulate the frontal lobe, which is what allows us to analyze texts, developing metacognitive processes.

Exercise 2. “Identify your learning style”

The objective of this type of strategy is for you to learn about different methodologies for obtaining new information, both academic and practical, broadening your vision, being able to choose the method that is comfortable or practical for you to learn. In this way you will be more aware of your learning process and you will enhance your knowledge in the subject you want.

Now, what are learning styles? They are those cognitive, physiological and affective traits that indicate how we perceive, interact and respond to different learning environments. In other words, it’s how you begin to focus on new and difficult information, how you deal with it and retain it. In short, how you process the received data.

Next, we will expose some learning styles, based on the book by Alonso Gallego and Honey:

Active: is the one that is based on new experiences and has an open mind. It is characterized by the fact that he does not mind undertaking a new task and does not avoid challenges. Example: you like to participate in class, do research on your own, etc.

Reflective: it is characterized by thinking about the contents and trying to see them from different points of view. Example: ask or look for other means where the same topic can be explained.

Pragmatic: he is the one who needs to check his ideas constantly, and is very realistic when making decisions and resolving an issue. His motto is: if it’s useful, it’s valid.

Mathematical logic: usually uses schemes that show the most important things to study. Example: conceptual maps, mental map, mnemonic cards, synoptic charts, etc.

Interpersonal social: is one who likes to study in a group and prefers to work with others whenever possible. Example: doing group work, meeting to study, etc.

Intrapersonal: prefers to work and study subjects alone. Example: virtual classes and those you can manage your time.

Auditory: he records his own explanations and listens to himself later to study, because he learns better when he listens. Example: learn a lot in the classroom listening to teachers.

Visual: better understanding through diagrams and graphs that reflect the association and meaning of the different concepts. Example: images, graphics and videos.

Kinesthetic: learn more by doing than by reading or observing. When you practice, you carry out analysis and reflection. Example: put your knowledge into practice.

Multimodal: your style is more flexible and you find it comfortable to learn in different ways, using the ones that best optimize your study.

Having exposed the above, it is relevant that you identify which one is more in line with you, so that you make unconscious developments conscious, awakening a more practical learning process and closer to meta-learning.

Exercise 3. “Practice self-knowledge in your performance”

After having done some kind of activity and understanding a new topic. Take some time to self-assess how that learning process was, you can ask yourself the following questions:

How can I improve my performance in this activity? What was the most difficult for me when executing it? What was the most easy for me?, etc. -Remember! Do not punish yourself, it is an activity of self-knowledge, not of sabotaging yourself.

Also, you can make a self-knowledge record on how you do it. Make a table with five questions:

How have I been feeling in the last week?

What academic activities did you enjoy in the last week?

What activities am I still struggling to do?

What things can I improve to make them better?

Was there something out of my control?

Do this activity all week to find out what your learning goals are and what’s holding you back.

Exercise 4. “Stimulate your cognitive functions”

When we talk about cognitive stimulation, we refer to the set of techniques and strategies aimed at improving the performance and effectiveness of cognitive abilities and executive functions such as memory, attention, language, reasoning or planning, among others.

In relation to the above, metacognition is present in all these cognitive processes, because it makes these automatic processes conscious, giving us the possibility of evaluating and improving them.

Now, you may wonder how you can do that. Next, we will mention some applications that can help you in this process:

Lumosity: aims to develop skills such as memory, processing speed, problem solving, etc.

Cognifit: offers a range of digital solutions to effectively measure and train cognitive skills.

Fit Brains Trainer: It has more than 360 games to test your mental agility, concentration, visual perception, memory and deduction skills.

Finally, these applications are of great help in improving and strengthening those areas that we consider may be affecting the way we learn, being more aware of where our learning process is failing.

Exercise 5. “Propose some questions”

The goal of this exercise is to feed curiosity. Therefore, do not stay only with the information that the teacher gives you, instead of being the one who receives the information, be more active and also ask questions.

You can do it in your class, writing down the doubts that arise and that are not well explained so that you can discuss them with the teacher the next day.

The Mind is Wonderful.-