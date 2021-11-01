World

Five million victims in two years: the coronavirus toll in the world

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 16 Less than a minute

In November 2019, Wuhan was looking puzzled at the first cases of atypical pneumonia. Exactly two years later, today, the coronavirus reaps its victim number 5 million, after having circulated in almost 250 million human beings. The World Health Organization, which records global statistics on the pandemic, estimates that the real number of people who have died as a result of Sars-Cov2 is two to three times higher than the official number.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 16 Less than a minute
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

«Long-term negative effects? There is no reason to hypothesize it “

12 hours ago

G20 in Rome, what the world leaders decided in the final document

17 hours ago

G20: Tedros, we need a global agreement against new pandemics – Ultima Ora

13 hours ago

The Daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Be Called Diana… or Oprah

June 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button