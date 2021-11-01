Five million victims in two years: the coronavirus toll in the world

In November 2019, Wuhan was looking puzzled at the first cases of atypical pneumonia. Exactly two years later, today, the coronavirus reaps its victim number 5 million, after having circulated in almost 250 million human beings. The World Health Organization, which records global statistics on the pandemic, estimates that the real number of people who have died as a result of Sars-Cov2 is two to three times higher than the official number.