Five mistakes NOT to be made between the repair auction and junctions at fantasy football – SOS Fanta

The fantasy football repair auction comes alive. Here we are, it’s time. Between interchanges and new purchases, here are some mistakes you shouldn’t make. It’s time to review the strategies …

A mistake not to be made: underestimate who ‘was already there’. A typical trend of the repair rod. New purchases from the last days of the market often have more hype, then we tend to pay them more. And maybe to underestimate who was already in the Italian league. In midfield, for example, there is Zurkowski who has already scored 4 goals for Empoli. In attack there are reliable solutions, from Caprari to Beto. But even more low cost ones such as a Gyasi that plays them all and as a reserve is fine.

A mistake not to be made: underestimate the junctions of others. Sometimes we focus a lot – or only – on the free agent list in the leagues app. But be aware that during the auction you always have to take a look at the junctions of the others. Especially in those leagues where the auction costs are collected, so there will be heavy interchanges.

A mistake not to be made: too many of the same team. It seems trivial, yet we really see a lot of questions with similar situations. For example, there are those who find themselves in pink Dimarco, Gosens and Perisic, the irony of the market. With exchanges these situations can be resolved. And above all, watch out for the repair auction. If you already have Simeone, for example, it is better not to go to Caprari. The same with Deulofeu and Beto and many others. It is true that then there are exchanges, but you risk losing purchasing power if they know that you are trying to exchange one of the two.

A mistake not to be made: think too much about prices. Compared to the summer auction, everything changes. There is no longer any need for scientific budgeting and budgeting forecasts. At the repair auction there is more room for improvisation, it also depends on what your opponents do. This time, however, there are no more credits left for subsequent auctions, you have to spend everything. And then it’s okay to go all-in where you have a shortage. For example in midfield on Sergio Oliveira if you lack a level holder. Or in attack. It is not worth spending much on defense, at least this year. But even in midfield it is better to spend as little as possible and then keep money for the attack. One important thing: there are also exchanges immediately after the auction. So it is better to spend more for a real big player than to make 3-4 mediocre purchases. Maybe taking a major striker at Beto even if you already have a strong trident. Or Oliveira even if you are well placed in midfield. Because? Right after that, they are great trading pieces. Through Oliveira you can take a big in midfield, with Beto do a 2 × 1 and attack an important striker. As soon as the auction ends, the price is already forgotten, the value of the players counts.

A mistake not to be made: do not take advantage of your regulation. Each league has different rules for the repair auction, even more so than for the summer one. Everything can really change, for example there are those who collect the entire amount spent at the auction and those who do not collect anything for a sale. So it is important to study the quirks of the regulation carefully and use everything to your advantage. Just in case, even with exchanges just before the auction. Maybe a player who has gone overseas allows you to get an extra player. Or a player who had cost so much at auction grants you super cash. Also keep an eye on the current prices: those who have this type of collection must take advantage of it by going to players who are now worth a lot in the list. While those who have a lower rating must then be followed, perhaps those who come from a big and was already in the plank.

