Five movie houses ready to rent or buy in the US

A house with a water park (Tony Parker)

Why settle for a simple pool when you can have a complete water park! This was precisely what the former basketball player decided to do Tony Parker, who built a majestic mansion with slides, trampolines, waterfalls, pools and even his own grotto. Located in Boerne, Texas, this 22-hectare estate also has a theater, winery, 600-m2 gym, fruit orchard, and space to play basketball, tennis, and beach bowling.

A ranch near New York (Richard Gere)

At Pound Ridge, a little less than an hour’s drive from New York, the ranch that the actor acquired in 1986 is erected. Almost 20 hectares with a private lake, sandy beach and even an island, to which must be added several stables, a barn, an orchard, a soccer field and several residences. The main house, with a colonial style and updated interiors, includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two courtesy toilets.

A movie bar (Marilyn Monroe)

In Blaine County is this guesthouse that has been converted into Grace’s Dinner in the movie ‘Bus Stop’ in which he starred Marilyn Monroe in the 50s. Time stands still in this jewel located at the foot of an artificial lake and occupies almost five hectares. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a toilet and an open-plan kitchen-living room.

A House in Hollywood (Margot Robbie)

Very close to Hollywood, in Hancock Park, is the house of the leading actress of ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ or ‘Suicide Squad’. Built in 2016 and with 306 square meters of surface, among the main attractions of this movie house is having its own pool in the garden and a room with a separate entrance for pets.

An Italian Villa (Eduardo de Fillipo)

And we close this list of movie houses in neighboring Italy. In this magnificent 1930s villa in Velletri, 36 km from Rome, lived Edward of Filippo until he passed away in the 1980s. The farm has two hectares on which the villa itself and a couple of smaller houses are located.