Five movies and five series to binge on Halloween

comes the traditional festival of the dead, better known by new generations as Halloween, due to the influence of North American culture. And, once again, the body asks us to immerse ourselves in fictions that scare us. On the occasion of this festival, we review some movies or series set expressly on these dates, whether family, comedies or the typical slasher teenagers. And why not, we remember some horror sagas to see alone, or in company, the night of October 31 to November 1. Who wants to be scared?

Still from ‘Sleepy Hollow’.



Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson

Where can you see it? For rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video

Tim Burton was in charge of adapting the horror story to the big screen The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow, of Washington Irving. At the end of the 17th century, Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp), a peculiar investigator who uses advanced investigative methods, is sent to the town of Sleepy Hollow to discover a serial killer who decapitates his victims and terrorizes the inhabitants of the place. The chameleonic director threw the house out the window with this personal adaptation that swept the box office.

Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Andi Matichak, stars of the latest ‘Halloween’ trilogy.



Halloween series (1978-2022)

Director: John Carpenter, David Gordon Green

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak

Where can you see it? The first four of the saga on Amazon Prime Video and ‘Halloween night? (2018) on Netflix

Who was going to tell director John Carpenter that Halloween, his low-budget horror film, would be one of the highest-grossing films of 1978 worldwide? The story of Michael Myers and the long-suffering Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has continued to this day. The first six films were released between 1979 and 1995, although the character of the heroine, played by Curtis, only appeared in the first two. A new attempt to revive the saga on the occasion of the two decades of the premiere of the saga, Halloween H20 (1998) and halloween resurrection (2002), brought its leading actress back to the horror franchise, accompanied by young stars of the time, such as Josh Harnettt and the subsequent multi-Oscar nominee Michelle Williams; while in 2007 the controversial Rob Zombie directed Halloween: the originan adaptation of the original film, and an unmitigated failure.

When it seemed that the franchise was finished, of which only the first part stands out, its 1981 sequel, BloodthirstyY Halloween H20 (2002), full of references, a new trilogy arrived. At the head of the project has been the director David Gordon Green, who has had the return of Jamie Lee Curtis to the saga. It closes this October with one last film, after the first two, which swept the international box office. We’ll see what happens with this close to the bloodthirsty career of Michael Myers. If it’s a full stop…

Promotional photo of ‘The devil put his hand in’.



The devil put his hand in (1999)

Director: Rodman Flender

Cast: Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, Vivica A. Fox, Jessica Alba

Where can you see it? For rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video

Anton is a young man who the morning after Halloween discovers the decapitated corpses of his parents. The crimes are added to a series of violent deaths that have occurred in the neighborhood and of which the boy had not been aware. Now, connecting the dots, he begins to be aware that he actually has a lot to do with these deaths, and it is that his right hand seems to be acting on his own account. Black comedy from the 90s that was a flop at its premiere and a cult film today.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.



The Return of the Witches 1 and 2 (1993 and 2022)

Director: Kenny Ortega and Anne Fletcher

Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Where can you see it? Disney+

Three hundred years ago, three witches were sentenced to death in Salem, Massachusetts, but a boy turned them into black cats. In the middle of Halloween, the witches have accidentally returned thanks to Max, who was exploring the ruins of his old house. His goal is to make his plan to achieve immortal life come true, but if they don’t recite the spell before dawn they will die of extreme old age.

In view of its enormous subsequent, the Disney company, smarter than hunger, has brought together its three protagonists in a sequel released directly on its platform. It’s up to three high school students to stop the ravenous Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) from wreaking new havoc in Salem before dawn on Halloween.

Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston.



Scarlet Peak (2015)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Hunnam

Where can you see it? Netflix

In the aftermath of a family tragedy, a writer is unable to choose between the love of her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious stranger. In an attempt to escape the ghosts of the past, she suddenly finds herself in a house that breathes, bleeds… and remembers. Guillermo del Toro put all the meat on the grill with this gothic horror story. It was an unfair box office flop, but it’s worth a review. It has a trio of protagonists to take away the hiccups and outstanding costumes and artistic direction.

Promotion photo of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’.



The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti

Where can you see it? Netflix

In the summer of 1992, Hugh and Olivia Crain and their five children move to Hill House to renovate the mansion, sell it, and build their own house, designed by Olivia. However, due to unexpected repairs, they have to stay longer, and begin to experience a growing paranormal phenomenon, resulting in a tragic loss and the family fleeing the house. Twenty-six years later, the Crain brothers and their estranged father are reunited after another tragedy strikes them again, forced to confront how their time in this mansion has affected each of them.

One of the fictions of 2018, in which Mike Flanagan adapted the famous novel by Shirley Jackson, several times made into a film. 10 episodes that can be seen in marathon, and that has some of the best horror scenes that have been made for the small screen.

Victoria Pedretti, in an image of ‘Bly Manor’.



The Haunting of Bly Manor(2020)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Victoria Pedretti, Amelie Bea Smith, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Catherine Parker, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Where can you see it? Netflix

Mike Flanagan plays a large part of the cast of the successful Hill House to adapt to television format one of the great gothic ghost stories of all time, Another twist, by Henry James, which has already been made into a film several times. It follows a governess (Victoria Predetti) who moves to the remote English country mansion of Bly to care for two recently orphaned children, Miles and Flora. Shortly after her arrival, the governess sees the ghostly apparitions of a man and a woman, who threaten to drive her mad.

Hamish Linklater, in a still from the series.



Midnight Mass (2021)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Annabeth Gish, Michael Trucco

Where can you see it? Netflix

A seven-episode miniseries that takes us to an isolated island community on Crockett Island that experiences miraculous events and dire omens following the arrival of a charismatic and mysterious young priest. The streak of Mike Flanagan continues, an expert in terror, who takes the genre to the last consequences. Worth.

Promotional photo of ‘Penny Dreadful’.



Penny Dreadful (2014-16)

Director: J.A. Bayona, Paco Cabezas

Cast: Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton, Harry Treadaway, Rory Kinnear, Billie Piper

Where can you see it? Movistar +

In Victorian England, against the backdrop of famous literary creations like Frankenstein, Dracula or Dorian Gray, an ancient explorer, Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), a seer with secrets, Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), an American gunslinger, Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett) and an up-and-coming surgeon team up in London to combat a supernatural threat that dwells in the underworld and try to rescue a missing young woman.

The series consists of three seasons and 27 episodes. Now it has more prestige than in its premiere, thanks to the superb performance of Eva Green, who was nominated for many awards giving life to the mysterious Vanessa Ives. In 2020 a kind of sequel was released, Penny Dreadful: City of Angelsset in 1938, with Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) as a star, which only lasted one season on the air.

Promotional poster for ‘American horror story: Asylum’,



American Horror Story (2011-22)

Director: Ryan Murphy

Cast: Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Connie Britton, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Frances Conroy, Angela Bassett

Where can you see it? Disney+

It has become commonplace, but when producer Ryan Murphy (glee) announced the project american horror story, an anthology horror series, which closes with each season, the critics turned to the series. What do the seasons have in common? The actors, who repeat in each batch of episodes with different characters, or not, and terror as the protagonist, are the general tone of the series.

murder house (2011), asylum (2012-13), Coven (2013-14), freak-show (2014-15), Hotel (2015-16), Roanoke (2016), cult (2017), apocalypse (2018), 1984 (2019), Double Feature (2021) and new york city (2022), now filming, are the seasons that the fiction consists of up to now. She has won 16 Emmy Awards, including two awards for veteran Jessica Lange for the first and third seasons.