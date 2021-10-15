Five movies and one TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

Here we are, finally today one of the most anticipated TV series of these weeks of approaching Halloween comes out: we are talking about I know what you did – I know what you did last summer, the remake of a horror classic.

If you want to see a movie, you have two options: or choose one of the titles that are close to being deleted from the Prime catalog – Bombshell And What do you leave me of you – or dive into new releases, like City of lies (with Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker) or as The big step, with Giuseppe Battiston, Stefano Fresi and Roberto Citran.

City of Lies – Hour of Truth (2021 movie) – release date 10 October

Russell Poole is an ex-detective who has dedicated his life to the case mai of the two rap stars Tupac and Notorious BIG. Twenty years after he receives a visit from Jackson, the two together conduct a new investigation determined to expose the involvement of the corrupt LAPD. With Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker.

The big step (2020 film) – release date 12 October

Mario lives in Rome, Dario nel Polesine. Mario has a hardware store, Dario a cottage. Mario follows the rules, Dario despises them. Children of the same father and a different mother, Mario and Dario are brothers but they have nothing in common. With Giuseppe Battiston, Stefano Fresi, Roberto Citran.

You’re Next (2013 film) – release date 15 October

Crispian takes his fiancée to the family’s country mansion. As soon as the brothers get together, a word is enough to ignite the quarrels. As tensions rise in the family, a gang of assassins, armed and disguised as animals, break into the house and a ferocious and ruthless manhunt begins, in which weapons can only be opposed to intelligence and cunning.

I Know What You Did (Amazon Original series) – release date 15 October

Written and produced by Sara Goodman, the Amazon Original series I know what you did is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, on which the iconic 1997 film is also based. A year after the fatal car accident that rocked graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves tied by a dark secret and haunted by a brutal killer. As they try to find out who is chasing them, the boys reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect city, and of themselves. Everyone is hiding something and discovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

The first four episodes of the series will be available exclusively on Prime Video from Friday 15 October, with new episodes every Friday, until the season finale scheduled for 12 November.

What do you leave me about you (2020 film) – deadline October 16

The true story of music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and strength that seems to prove that there is always hope. Have you ever wondered how long true love lasts? A song is enough to make the soul fly beyond eternity. KJ Apa will be the protagonist of Riverdale and Britt Robertson interpreting the true story of Jeremy and Melissa.

Bombshell – The Voice of the Scandal (2019 film) – deadline October 16

The reconstruction of the case Roger Ailey, powerful head of Fox News fired on charges of sexual harassment by several employees. With Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie.

