Five movies on Netflix that were made with the highest award in the film industry and are future classics

The catalog of Netflix is constantly renewed and although in general many of the productions will pass without pain or glory, there are some true cinematographic gems that contemplate great performances (Scarelett Johansson, Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Song Kang-ho and Adam Driver) that surely with the passing of time will be remembered.

Source: FilmAffinity

Lost in Tokyo: Directed by Sofia Coppola, this film stars Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, marks the pinnacle of the director after her well-achieved “The Virgin Suicides”; A separate chapter deserves both actors who are perfect in their interpretation. Currently available on Netflix; Without a doubt, it should be taken advantage of before it leaves the catalog. Synopsis: Bob Harris, a fading American actor, accepts an offer to do a Japanese whiskey commercial in Tokyo. He is going through an acute crisis and spends much of his free time in the hotel bar. And, precisely there, he meets Charlotte, a young woman married to a photographer who has gone to Tokyo to do a report; but while he works, his wife is bored to death. In addition to being dazed by the sights and sounds of the sprawling city, Bob and Charlotte also share the emptiness of their lives. Gradually they become friends, and as they explore the city together, they begin to wonder if their friendship could turn into something more.

Source: FilmAffinity

Call me by your name: under the impeccable direction of Luca Guadagnino, this film catapulted an almost unknown Timothée Chalamet, and taught us that a new talent was coming to shine. Without falling into clichés of love movies or stereotypical homosexual characters, this intimate story narrated with an excellent rhythm will move even the most retrograde of dinosaurs. Good for Netflix. Synopsis: Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a 17-year-old boy, spends the hot and sunny summer of 1983 at his parents’ country house in northern Italy. He spends his time lounging, listening to music, reading books and swimming until one day his father’s new American helper arrives at the big villa. Oliver (Armie Hammer) is charming and, like Elio, has Jewish roots; he is also young, confident and attractive. At first Elio is somewhat cold and distant towards the young man, but soon the two begin to go on excursions together and, as the summer progresses, the couple’s mutual attraction becomes more intense.

Source: FilmAffinity

Parasite: this movie is so incredible that it managed to do the unthinkable, that the American public consumes productions that come from Korea; without a doubt there would be no “The Squid Game” if it weren’t for this movie. His director, Bong Joon-ho, has great previous films, but this is undoubtedly his hit and he shouldn’t have made a commercial film to achieve it. Being available at Netflix and it is a production that any movie lover must see. Synopsis: Both Gi Taek (Song Kang-ho) and her family are out of work. When his eldest son, Gi Woo (Choi Woo-sik), starts tutoring at Park’s (Lee Seon-gyun) house, the two families, who have much in common despite belonging to two totally different worlds, begin a conflict. interrelation of unpredictable results.

Source: FilmAffinity

Boyhood: Directed by Richard Linklater, this is an intimate story in which we can see its protagonist grow up in a cinematographic exercise never seen before; fortunately Netflix and Linklater have teamed up so we expect more films from the director on the platform. Synopsis: Dramatic story spanning 12 years (2002-2013) of Mason’s (Ellar Coltrane) life from age six to eighteen. During this period, all kinds of changes take place, moves and controversies, relationships that falter, weddings, different schools, first loves, disappointments and wonderful moments. An intimate journey based on the euphoria of childhood, the seismic changes of a modern family and the passage of time.

Source: FilmAffinity

Marriage Story: Probably the best film to date produced by Netflix; again in this list appears Scarlett Johansson, this time accompanied by a superb Adam Driver, both directed with great skill by Noah Baumbach. Synopsis: Charlie, a New York theater director, and his actress wife, Nicole, struggle to overcome a divorce process that takes them to extremes both personally and creatively.