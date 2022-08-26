Five movies that promised a lot but ended up disappointing

Sandra Bullock in Unforgivable – Credits: @Netflix

When one thinks of a thriller with Sandra Bullock for Netflix after the success of Bird Box: Blindfolded, or in the new film by acclaimed director Joe Wright starring Amy Adams, the expectations to see these productions rise notably.

In any case, many things can go wrong on the way and In this note we review five films from the platform streaming that had interesting stories, figures and filmmakers, but whose results were not optimal.

*SUCH FATHER

of such a father

The movie of Lauren Miller it had all the makings of an effective comedy-drama, and its opening sequence also seemed to indicate an original narrative. However, everything falls apart as the story unfolds.

Kristen Bell plays Rachel, a young workaholics of perfectly planned life that is abandoned by her fiancé at the altar for not being able to put down her cell phone at that important moment. The cancellation of the wedding is the trigger for Rachel to start an introspective journey that involves going to the origins of certain behavior patterns. In this context, she meets her father Harry (Kelsey Grammar), whom he hadn’t seen since he was five years old.

In a somewhat forced script bet, both go on a trip on the cruise that the young woman had reserved for her honeymoon. Far from build sequences in which Rachel and Harry can delve into their family problems, Miller (also responsible for the script) does not let his film breathe by including an unnecessary pseudo-romantic subplot with seth roden (her husband in real life) as the protagonist.

In this way, the true figures of the film have little time on screen for the viewer to maintain interest in their dilemmas, added to the fact that Bell and Grammer, two excellent comedians, do not achieve a chemistry that elevates the base material.

*THE SILENCE

The silence

A trend that Netflix has joined in recent years is the delivery of dystopian films and series with Bird Box: Blindfolded, by Susanne Bier, as the spearhead, one of the undisputed successes of the streaming platform. The problem arises when the premieres “step on” each other, making them indistinguishable from each other. The silence joined that group of films.

The feature film of John R. Leonetti (prolific cinematographer) based on the homonymous novel by Tim Lebbon immediately presents us with the threat that will fly over the protagonists, creatures that fly in swarms, a veritable plague that spreads rapidly but has its own Achilles’ heel: the monstrous figures called scooters they attack by sensing the sound as a threat.

If it sounds familiar, it’s because just a year before John Krasinski premiered the excellent a silent place, feature film with which it is impossible not to compare Leonetti’s.

Unlike that great film, in The silence everything moves against its premise. Instead of leaning toward visual minimalism and an eye toward the subtle interactions between its leads, Carey and Shane Van Dyke’s script firmly believes more is more, piling on sequences that are meant to be terrifying but fail to deliver. Also, the heroine of this story is Ally (Kiernan Shipka), a young woman who lost her hearing after an accident and who, discovering that she has an advantage over the scooters, he implores his family to only communicate through sign language.

The silence carelessly discards that dynamic in order to incorporate characters that do nothing but subtract power from the experiences of Ally and her family in that dangerous situation.

*UNFORGIVABLE

Sandra Bullock and Jon Bernthal in Unforgivable – Credits: @Netflix

After the enormous impact of the aforementioned Bird Box: Blindfolded, the first Netflix film commanded by Sandra Bullock which was seen by 45 million people in its first week, the actress embarked on a drama-thriller crossover that generated very high expectations, but ended up becoming a film that went unnoticed. Unforgivable was directed by the German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt, who adapted the homonymous British miniseries with different axes and little forcefulness, for wanting to include everything that showed what was written by Sally Wainwright in a film of just under two hours.

Thus, Unforgivable it feels crowded, especially when it leaves the course of its protagonist. Bullock plays Ruth Slater, a woman who is released from prison after serving a sentence for murder, and whose goal is to reunite with her sister Katie (Aisling Franciosi), who was adopted at the age of five by a family that hid her past from her.

Although the actress tries to give nuances to a one-dimensional character that borders on the cliché (a woman traumatized by her past, surly, of few words and apathetic with her surroundings), she is not particularly comfortable with the role, with the exception of her interactions with a charismatic Jon Bernthal. And if we talk about interactions, a priori we were promised a kind of acting duel between Bullock and Viola Davis that is reduced to a single sequence. the actress of Crossing stories He deserved much more than a character who is subordinate to Ruth and who only appears when the script is convenient.

Beyond your missteps, Unforgivable It has an interesting interpretation of Franciosi, another role that could have been better explored but that the young woman rescues on more than one occasion.

*THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW

The woman in the window with Amy Adams – Credits: @File

Another film that had many components to even become an Oscar candidate, as was initially speculated when it was learned that the novel by Dan Mallory/AJ Finn (an attractive character who will have his biopic) was going to be adapted by Tracy Letts for a feature film by the director Joe Wright and starring Amy Adams. Nothing seemed destined to fail and yet that is what ended up happening.

The actress plays Anna Fox, a child psychologist who suffers from agoraphobia and spends every day of her life in her house in Manhattan, where she takes refuge in alcohol, pills and other people’s lives. the winks to rear window of Alfred Hitchcock They don’t go unnoticed when we see that woman spying on her neighbors until she ends up witnessing Jane’s alleged murder (Julianne Moore).

When Anna denounces what she witnessed, her testimony is dismissed for her erratic behavior and, for the police authorities, unreliable. Letts could have explored mental health issues more tactfully through its central character, but Wright’s film had so many drawbacks in its script and editing stage that this inevitably ends up being noticed in the final result, which is somewhat embarrassing and unworthy of Adams.

In a curious case, Netflix premiered in January of this year The woman in the house across from the girl in the window, a parodic series of stories that have voyeurism as a key piece and that is much more assertive in its approach to the conflict of its protagonist -beyond the gender change- than the feature film by Wright, a director who had a brilliant first film (the adaptation of pride and prejudice), an excellent second production (Expity, desire and sin) and then began to stumble.

*THUNDER FORCE

Thunder Force

It has already been shown that when Melissa McCarthy is directed by her husband, also an actor and screenwriter, Ben Falcone is when she least hits the key. thunder force, Unfortunately, it was not the exception to the rule.

Falcone’s film sought to portray the reunion between two childhood friends (played by McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) who grow apart due to an unfortunate situation. Already adults, they make peace and, without too many explanations, form a duo of superheroines looking to save the world.

One of the mistakes that Falcone makes is that of not having developed in depth the beginning of the friendship between Lydia and Emily, since that would have given their reunion a different tone. At this point it is inevitable to draw a parallel with Ghostbusters and the bond -also originally broken- between Erin (Kristen Wiig) and Abby (McCarthy), much better explored by the great Paul Feig.

It also doesn’t help that the director appeals to exploit only one facet of McCarthy (the slapstick), when it has already been shown that the actress is up for much more (her second Oscar nomination for Can you ever forgive me? is the irrefutable proof of this). However, the biggest problem is the lack of chemistry with Spencer, who remains terse throughout the story and never brings charisma to his character.