Five Movies That Taught Us How To Wear A Trench Coat In Autumn

We travel to 1912 to discover the first part of the history of the trench coat, which has two hypotheses. The first dictates that Thomas Burbery (of course) patented a trench coat for protect English officers from wind and rain when they protected themselves from the enemy in the trenches to which he called Burberry Tielocken. Thus, the name of trench coat (ditch, moat, trench in Castilian).

On the other hand, the second account states that the company Aquascutum (whose name literally means “water shield”) first developed a water-repellent coat in the 1850s, as exposed in CR Fashion Book. Like almost everything in life, stay with the legend that you like the most.

This coat, which shines thanks to its waterproof fabric (made with threads woven in a compact twill construction with more than one hundred strands interspersed per centimetre), for its central closure with a belt and for being dyed in neutral colours, mainly camel or beige, it was highly praised by the military and its popularity skyrocketed in no time.

Such was its impact, that royalty, gentleman farmer or the movie stars of the time also joined the phenomenon. After serving more than 100 years, the trench coat has marked different generations and its impact on the seventh art is incalculable. The passing of the years has transformed this iconic garment in a thousand ways (we have seen it made of leather, with a pattern cut out or bathed in neon tones), but the classic design with the stamp british style still more alive than ever.

Like every autumn, this piece reappears in our imagination to help us build outfits autumnwhether for rainy or sunny days. We capture some of the most mythical scenes in cinema to discover how Meryl Streep or Gwyneth Paltrow have worn this piece on the big screen. Warning: this list is not ordered from best to worst, simply in chronological order.

Catherine Deneuve in ‘Les Paraplies de Cherbourg’ (1964)





Our first station guides us to France. In 1964, a young Catherine Deneuve starred in ‘Les Parapluies de Cherbourg’ alongside Jacques Demi. In this mythical musical that deals with love and its thousand consequences, we see a Deneuve who constantly travels between naive and pop.

In several scenes, the actress wears a beige trench coat that she wears with a minidress, ballet flats with a pointed toe, and a semi-updo with a bow. A wonderful styling (with a sixties soul, of course) for the first cool days.





Maryl Streep in ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (1979)





Diva, diva and diva. How to describe Streep in this film if not with this magnificent word. Joanna, the character played by the actress from New Jersey, meets the rules of the style manual working girl minimal.





Between two-piece camel suits, shirts with masculine airs, tailored coats with an XXL pattern (very Max Mara) and pleated trousers, the wardrobe of this character is built that has affected us all so much. Of course, there is no lack the usual trench coat (from Burberry, of course) along with this collection of basic.





Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ (1999)





Let’s put the cards on the table: these types of articles are born after a specific inspiration and Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘The talent of Mr. Ripley’ has been the culprit on this occasion. After recovering this mythical book (its reading is much more recommendable than the filmthings as they are) and viewing the 1999 film again, we discover the importance of the choice of Marge’s wardrobe.





The fiction, which takes place mostly in Mediterranean Europe in the 1950s, shows a Paltrow dressed in wide pants, shirts tied at the waist, high-waisted bikinis and printed midi skirts. In short, the styling of the sweet life. One of the most memorable scenes, which takes place in Rome, shows Marge in a trench coat, glasses cat eyes and a stunning red lipstick.

Keira Knightley in ‘London Boulevard’ (2010)





How could it be otherwise, a character played by Keira Knightley is part of this list. We talk about Charlotte, a young actress who lives a thousand adventures in this drama with touches of film noir called ‘London Boulevard’. Although the film is nothing to write home about, it is worth seeing Keira in action.

In this framethe British opt for a stone-colored trench coat in the company of a pink shirt and black pants. A beanies black and sunglasses close this outfits.

Alba Rohrwacher in ‘Hungry Hearts’ (2014)





As a finishing touch, we refer to a fiction little known by the general public, but which allowed us to meet Alba Rohrwacher. Almost 10 years ago, we had not yet seen the Italian on the big screen, and the result is worth it. In this drama we meet Dina, who lives a complicated love relationship with Jude (Adam Driver), so far we can read about the plot.

Among all the outfits that the Italian looks, we are left with this: a trench coat, a yellow shirt, a midi skirt and brown oxfords with exposed socks.

