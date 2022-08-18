Five movies with Liam Neeson from recent years that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video

Liam Neeson He began his career at the age of 11 and worked with the best directors in the industry: Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, Clint Eastwood, Woody Allen, among others. He was nominated for an Oscar as best actor for his role as Oskar Schindler in the film Schindler’s Listwas also nominated three times for the Golden Globes. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) as Qui-Gon Jinn, and returned in a cameo appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022). She was also the voice of the Lion of the Chronicles of Narnia.

The list of roles of this multifaceted author is extensive. That’s why we bring you a curated selection of the latest movies he starred in Liam Neeson and what can you find in Amazon Prime Video.

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (2017)

The true story about Mark Felt, “Deep Throat”, the Watergate whistleblower who sacrificed everything in the name of justice. Following the death of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, Associate Director Mark Felt (Neeson) is defeated in office by Patrick Gray (Marton Csokas), an outsider in Nixon’s pocket. As Watergate unfolds, Felt leaks information to the press, earning him the nickname Deep Throat.

The Passenger (2018)

Michael, who has just had a job problem, is on his way home by train. He starts talking to a mysterious female passenger. He is suddenly involved in a criminal conspiracy that threatens his life, that of his family and that of the other passengers who are traveling in the same train car. Michael must reveal the mystery as quickly as possible because he will be the only one capable of saving everyone’s life.

Vengeance Below Zero (2019)

The quiet family life of a snowplow driver is turned upside down after the murder of his son. He begins a vengeful hunt for the drug lord he believes to be responsible for the murder. With nothing left to lose and using his hunting skills, he will take revenge on him step by step without arousing the slightest suspicion. With good fights and icy landscapes, Liam Neeson stars in a fast-paced movie.

Honest Thief (2020)

Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber (Neeson) turns himself in, only to be betrayed by two ruthless FBI agents. When Neeson decides to turn himself in, the authorities receive false confessions, giving the film some comedic undertones that combine with suspense and action.

The Shooter (2021)

An ex-Marine and rancher from Arizona (Neeson) tries to protect an 11-year-old migrant boy (Jacob Pérez) who is on the run from a ruthless Mexican drug cartel. After being caught in a shootout, Miguel’s dying mother Rosa begs Jim to take her son to safety with her family in Chicago. Defying their cop daughter Sarah (Katheryn Winnick), Jim and Miguel hit the road with the group of killers in pursuit.

Black Light (2022)

A troublesome unofficial FBI fixer finds himself in the middle of a deadly government conspiracy. In this action-political thriller, Liam Neeson plays a paranoid character. His past in the Vietnam War haunts him and makes him constantly question loyalty, ethics, and his own country.

