Five musicals to enjoy these days

In the wide world of cinema there is a category that continues to gain followers over the years and whose followers defend above all things, the musicals. Even so, the best musicals in the history of cinema cannot be pigeonholed into a single category, since there are all styles. Are those focused on danceand those that prevail singing; however, they all have that essence that makes them special films. In this list we leave you five musicals of different styles to see when you feel like enjoying movies and music at the same time.

1

The Miserables

(Tom Hopper, 2012)

Jean Valjean and Javert chase each other in a France about to explode. Schönberg’s musical based on Victor Hugo’s novel was brought to the big screen by Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Russell Crowe.

two

West Side Story

(Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, 1961)

Transposition of Romeo and Juliet to the atmosphere of Brooklyn street gangs, this musical went down in history for its excellent songs and a choreography that renewed the tradition of the genre. In it, the Sharks and the Jets fight for control of New York’s West Side. In the middle of their dispute, love arises between two members of opposite sides.

3

High School Musical

(Kenny Ortega, 2006)

Troy and Gabriela meet at a karaoke during the holidays. Troy is a basketball star, and Gabriela is the new student. Returning to school, they audition for the school musical, but must overcome several obstacles. This Disney classic has marked an entire generation of people born in the late 90s, becoming a benchmark.

4

my fair lady

(George Cukor, 1964)

A linguist eager to work meets Eliza Doolittle, a little read violet seller. The young Ella is a disaster, ideal for making a risky bet in which she will have to transform into an English lady in less than six months. George Bernard Shaw took Pygmalion and turned it into a modern play in which George Cukor made the most of it on the big screen with Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison.

5

The City of Stars (La La Land)

(Damien Chazelle, 2016)

In this film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, who play an aspiring waitress actress and a jazz musician who makes a living playing in seedy bars, love, music, dreams and ambition flow.

