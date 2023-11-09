Five must-watch movies hitting the platform in November

The streaming leader renews itself so as not to lose the habit of entertaining its users by engaging them New titles and special premieres , Additionally, the list that will top Billboard this month will include a surprise for lovers of one of the highest-grossing horror sagas of all time.

One of the most anticipated pearls by the public is killer Latest releases from the director of capitals sin , David Fincher, which has been ranked as one of the action, crime and adventure films of the year. In parallel, for those who want to prepare to submit a new story á game of fear , titles IV, V, VI of the saga will be available from November 2nd. Below is the recommended list.

Thief

Thieves is for lovers of comedy and action. This film of French origin is one of the special productions of this platform that will arrive this month. It was directed by Mélanie Laurent with a screenplay by Cédric Anger, Christophe Deslandes, Jérôme Mulot and stars renowned actresses Isabelle Adjani (Possession), Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds) and Adèle Exarchopoulos (The Life of Adèle).

The official synopsis for the platform reads, “Tired of living as a fugitive, a professional thief decides to retire, but not before attempting a farewell heist with his best friend and a fearless driver. ” Available from 1st November.

Thief Official Trailer | Netflix Tired of living life as a fugitive, Carroll plans to retire from his life as a professional thief. His freedom depends on one last, seemingly simple heist with his loyal companions Alex and Sam, a driver with no experience in the business. Netflix

killer

After passing through famous film festivals such as Venice, BFI and New York, the new work of director David Fincher arrives on Netflix. The crime, adventure and action feature film is one of the new challenges for the filmmaker as it follows a line that corrupts the genre characteristic of his films. As for the screenplay, it was done by Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven), Alexis Nolant and Luke Jackmon.

The cast includes two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender (Shame), Tilda Swinton (We Need to Talk About Kevin), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick 2022). The synopsis continues, “After a horrific accident, a killer in search of revenge confronts his bosses and himself in an international hunt that, according to him, is not personal.” Available from 10th November.

killer Official Preview | Netflix After a fatal accident, a murderer must confront his bosses and himself in an international manhunt that he claims is nothing personal. Catch “The Killer” in select theaters in October and on Netflix on November 10. Netflix

Elena knows

The new Argentinian drama exclusive to Netflix is ​​one of the bets of November. Directed by Anahi Berneri and with a screenplay by Gabriela Larralde, the feature film also stars an excellent cast of national actresses led by Mercedes Moran, Erica Rivas and Miranda de la Serna.

The summary reads, “While Parkinson tries to break her, a determined woman conducts her own investigation to find those responsible for her daughter’s unexpected death.” Available from 24th November.

Elena knows. Official Trailer | Netflix Elena searches for the person responsible for the sudden death of her daughter Rita. In the absence of answers, it is he who continues to investigate, despite suffering from terminal Parkinson’s. Seeking help from an old friend of his daughter, he sets out on a train journey from the suburbs to the capital. In her search for the truth, inevitable memories will bring her face to face with the mother she was. Netflix

fire

A classic Argentine comedy written, directed and starring Martín Piroyansky, also known for his work porn and ice cream, ideal for repeat viewings. The cast is completed by other national cinema stars such as El Chino Darín, Vera Spinetta, Ines Efron, Violeta Urtizbarria and Justina Bustos.

You play a group of six friends who decide to celebrate the New Year at a cabin in the Delta and some romantic tussles midway through the stay will complicate the year-end celebration. Available from 10th November.

Vole – Trailer Nicolás, Pilar, Kata, Manuela and Nacho have been friends since adolescence. At twenty-five they are still united, although there are more differences than meeting points. patagonic

Nyad

It is a dramatic biopic that tells the true story of athlete Diana Nyad, who at the age of 60 decides to fight to achieve one of her most challenging goals: swimming 110 miles across the ocean from Cuba to Florida. Arrive It was directed by Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and stars Julia Cox and Annette Bening (American Beauty), Jodie Foster (The Silence of the Lambs) and others, with the story starring Diana Nyad. , Available from 3rd November.