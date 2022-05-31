Five Netflix series to watch over and over again

Do you like series and your plan is to stay at home to rest with your eyes on the TV? Without dwelling on themes and zapping through the Netflix menu, we discover options that are acclaimed by the public. Some newer, others older, but all worthy of being added to this top five. If there is one thing they have in common, it is that they can see each other over and over again.

“Things to Clean”

Alex (Margaret Qualley), a single mother, cleans the house to make ends meet. All this while she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy.

The 10-part miniseries is the adaptation of “Maid”, a literary work written by Stephanie Land in which her experience cleaning houses to survive and be able to support her daughter is recounted.

Netflix’s “Things to Clean” addresses the scars of gender-based violence. But the negative is shaken to show that great opportunities can arise from a painful situation. Hitting rock bottom serves the protagonist of the series to take control of her life and reemerge as an independent and balanced person.

“Sex/Life”

Her daring sexual past collides with her present as a wife and mother of a family when the bad boy she keeps fantasizing about bursts into her life again.

The erotic series is in its first season. Premiering in June 2021 on Netflix, it stars Sarah Shahi alongside Mike Vogel and Adam Demos. This series is based on the midlife crisis of a woman who is dissatisfied with the path her life has taken and who longs for the emotion that an old love brought her, which will end up causing an increasingly harmful romantic triangle.

This eight-part American production is a story that, as its title says, focuses on desire and sexuality, but leaving aside all the preconceived ideas of men and developing its narration completely from the female point of view.

“A place to dream”

Engagements, babies, broken hearts, murder… In Virgin River the saying goes “small town, big hell”, and Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) is often in the middle of all the chaos. A nurse practitioner moves to a small town in Northern California looking for peace of mind, but she finds something (and someone) that moves her.

Secrets, drama, mountains, a river, a town, a nurse, and handsome restaurant owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) fill Netflix with love.

It already has three seasons and in this last one Jack tries to make mental efforts to identify his aggressor. Brady will be arrested for it, but he continues to claim his innocence despite evidence against him. Everything indicates that this mystery has not been solved yet.

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

After an accident, the lawyer of L. Á. Mickey Haller gets his career — and his iconic Lincoln — back on track with a murder case.

This is another Netflix series that you cannot miss. Based on a series of books, the story had a film adaptation in 2011 with a movie starring Matthew McConaughey.

The judicial series presents Mickey Halley (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a peculiar lawyer who practices the profession in a nomadic way, since his office is the back seat of his old Lincoln from the 50s.

However, things will get complicated for the jurist when he inherits the buffet of his good friend from university, who has been murdered, and becomes the chosen one to carry out the defense of a rich businessman accused of having killed his ex-wife and her current partner. The story has 10 chapters and is a perfect candidate for a weekend marathon.

“Emily in Paris”

Netflix brings you this plot that focuses on Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious marketing executive raised in Chicago, who decides to leave her city to move to Paris where she has landed her dream job in a luxury company. Paris is not only the capital of love, but also of fashion. Her new life will be full of challenges and new friendships, but above all, potential romances.

Fun without complications is what brings the two seasons that you can devour in 10 hours. Producer and star Lily Collins stands out on stage alongside Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), among other figures.