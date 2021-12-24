Five new Christmas songs to add to your playlist

News

Christmas is a time for love, relaxation, to meet with loved ones, to play, to share flavors and moments, but also to sing and dance while unwrapping gifts. For this we have chosen five freshly released Christmas songs, which you can immediately add to your more traditional playlist. Or enjoy watching the videos: romantic, ironic, funny and full of stars!

Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas

With a couple like this it’s safe: Ed Sheeran and Elton John are a very pleasant discovery of this Christmas 2021 complete with bells, festive harmonies, joyful arrangements to accompany their Merry Christmas. A four-handed song that celebrates their ten-year friendship and whose video, written by Jason Koening, Jenny Koening and Ed Sheeran, about many classic Christmas movies, from Last Christmas of the Wham a Merry Christmas by Shakin ‘Stevens, Stay Another Day of East 17 and many more. In addition, the proceeds from sales throughout the Christmas period will be donated to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk music foundation and the Elton John aids foundation and what a generous Christmas it is!

2. Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith – How Christmas is Supposed to Be

A video that cannot be more Christmas than this accompanies the song that Take That leader Gary Barlow churned out with Sheridan Smith. A great traditional classic, to be hummed while wrapping up the latest gifts or letting yourself be overwhelmed by the spirit of Christmas. Or yes, even if in the midst of sparkles and celebrations, as the song explains, even some small love crisis is triggered.

3. Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion – It Was A… (Masked Christmas)

What would Christmas really be without a smile? Here, this song with Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion focuses precisely on this, with a really funny accompanying video and that cheerful andante rhythm that enters the head, does not come out in more and makes swaying and moving to the rhythm inevitable too. shoulders. And with a hyper contemporary idea: a reference to those long queues in line to get the third dose of vaccine or maybe to find themselves in a meeting on Zoom.

4. Leona Lewis (ft. Ne-Yo) – Kiss Me It’s Christmas

The Christmas holidays are always a good occasion to celebrate love and Leona Lewis wishes to remind us with this video featuring Ne-Yo, in which between a gift shot and a dance with her boyfriend, it’s all a riot of good feelings. And then it’s inevitable to trigger the nostalgia operation: the Ne-Yo’s Miss Independent who wrote several songs for Leona Lewis and the Lioness of Bleeding Lovetogether, it’s a really nice gift.

5. Mariah Carey, Khalid and Kirk Franklin – Fall in Love at Christmas

Let’s face it, Christmas wouldn’t be the same without it All I want for Christmas is you by Mariah Carey. But for those who want more, here is a new freshly released song that she herself defines as «a love song, a Christmas song, a gospel song and it makes me feel really in tune with the holidays. Of course we all know that “All I want for Christmas is you” is ‘the Christmas song’, I can’t compete with that song, but it’s not a competition. And we cannot, once again, not fall in love with Christmas. It’s her’s.

