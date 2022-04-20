Five other complaints in the Operation 13 case

The judge of the Third Court of Instruction of the National District, Amaury Martínez, has been seized of five other complaints against the 11 defendants in the case of alleged corruption revealed by Operation 13.

The complaints were filed by the betting banks Báez, La Esperanza. Double Play, Star Servi and King Sport, through their lawyers.

Previously, he had filed a complaint against those implicated by the National Federation of Lottery Banks (FENABANCA) and the lawyers of the Team for the Recovery of Public Assets, who became a civil actor.

This situation, along with others, motivated Judge Amaury Martínez to postpone until May 19, at 9:00 in the morning, the knowledge of the preliminary in order to notify the complaints to those involved in the corruption network.

The court also replaced the deadline for the defense of the accused, who alleged that they had not been notified of some of the means of evidence and others of the new complaints filed against them.

Likewise, the court ordered that the public ministry and the legal representatives of the victims and plaintiffs be notified of the defense briefs of the accused in order to be in principle of equality of arms.

Charges

The group is accused of fraud in the draw registered in the National Lottery on May 1 of last year, whose defrauded amount amounts to more than 500 million pesos.

In the case, the former director general of that entity, Luis Maisichell Dicent, who is confined in the Najayo Hombres Correction and Rehabilitation Center, appears as the main person involved.

The accusation was filed by the prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) and the Directorate of Persecution, of the Public Ministry, chaired by Wilson Camacho and Yeni Berenice Reynoso, respectively.

imputed

The case includes Luis Maisichell Dicent, William Lizandro Rosario Ortiz, Eladio Batista Valerio, Valentina Rosario Cruz, Jonathan Brea, Carlos Berigüete and Felipe Santiago Toribio, Edison Manuel Perdomo Peralta, Miguel Mejía and Rafael Mesa. Fugitive Leónidas Medina Arvelo (Nazareth) is also linked to this case.

In May 2021, the country witnessed a millionaire fraud, broadcasting the results of the National Lottery draw, but at first glance this deception went unnoticed and it was not until a few days later that details of what happened on the first day began to emerge. of the said month.

PROCEEDINGS

“Special draw”

In the file, to which Listín Diario had access, the Public Ministry reveals how, through a recording, extracted from the hard drive of the computer of the defendant Carlos Manuel Berigüete Pérez, through a forensic analysis, several of the defendants planned the “special draw ”. In the transcribed conversations, phrases such as: “the important thing is to do it the first time”,