Five phrases of Amber Heard in her first interview after the trial against Depp

The summary of the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard in 3 minutes 3:00

(CNN Spanish) — American actress Amber Heard spoke exclusively to NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, in her first interview since the high-profile libel trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard sat down for an exclusive interview, in which she did not retract allegations that Depp physically and emotionally abused her during their marriage.

Here are some of the strongest lines from the two-part interview with NBC News.

“Until the day I die, I will stand by every word of my testimony”

Amber Heard did not retract her accusations against Depp and acknowledged the negative image the case casts on her and her ex-husband.

The accusations came in Depp’s $50 million lawsuit against Heard, accusing her of defaming him in a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she recounted her experience with domestic violence. Depp’s name does not appear in Heard’s article, but the actor maintained that he lost jobs for that reason. Heard countersued him for $100 million.

Heard speaks for the first time after trial against Depp 1:13

“What people don’t understand is that it’s actually much more serious than that”

Heard referred to the media coverage, the social media coverage of the trial, and said she wouldn’t blame a normal person for watching the trial and thinking “they’re Hollywood brats at their worst,” she told Guthrie. Heard stood by her accusations of violence by Depp.

Both Heard and Depp were found guilty by a jury of defaming each other. However, it dealt significantly more damage to Depp.

When asked if she thought Depp’s lawyers were better than hers, the actress said her ex-husband’s legal team “did a better job of distracting the jury from the real issues.”

“This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I’ve never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human.”

Heard went on to talk about how she felt at trial, recounting how in the days leading up to the verdict she had to walk past groups of Depp supporters on her way to court, holding up signs disparaging her with phrases like “Death to Amber.”

The courtroom was packed with “vociferous and energetic” fans of Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” character, the actress said.

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart”

Heard admits to not looking like a good victim 0:51

In the second part of her interview, when asked by Gutherie if, after all, as she said in court during her libel trial, she “still has love” for Depp, the actress said she loved him “absolutely.”

“I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn’t,” Heard added of her relationship with Depp.

“I have no ill feelings or ill will towards him at all,” he added. “I know that can be hard to understand or it can be very easy to understand if you’ve ever loved someone.”

“I’m not a good victim, I understand”

Heard reflected further on the public’s perception of her, after being asked by Gutherie about a text in which Depp promised “total worldwide humiliation” for her.

“I’m not a sympathetic victim, I’m not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to look at me and hear their own words, which is a promise to do this.”

“I’m afraid that whatever I do, say what I say and say it however I say it, every step I take is going to be another opportunity for this kind of silencing,” Amber Heard said in response to Guthrie’s question of whether she was concerned. that Depp could sue her again in the future. “Which is what I suppose he intends in a defamation lawsuit: to take your voice away.”