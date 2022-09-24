News

Five PNC agents were injured in an armed attack in El Progreso

Five agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) were attacked with firearms during the early hours of this Saturday, September 24.

The armed attack, in which both elements were injured, took place in the village of San Miguel Conacaste, in Sanarate, Progress.

The injured officers were identified as Rigoberto Revolorio Canahui, 36, Selvin Mauricio Rodríguez, 30, Rosalio Romeo Cahuec, 36, Carlos Anibal Orellana, 25, and Ramiro Chun, 35.

After receiving several shots, the five elements of the PNC were treated by the Departmental Municipal Firefighterswho transferred them to a private hospital in Sanarate to receive medical attention.

Until now, the authorities continue with the corresponding investigations to find out the identity of the people who shot the five agents the village of San Miguel Conacaste for the purpose of his detention as a result of this crime.

Wounded PNC
The wounded agents were treated at a private hospital in Sanarate, El Progreso. (Free Press Photo: Departmental Municipal Firefighters)
wounded officers
Five members of the PNC were injured as a result of this armed attack. (Free Press Photo: Departmental Municipal Firefighters)

