Five PNC agents were injured in an armed attack in El Progreso

The armed attack, in which both elements were injured, took place in the village of San Miguel Conacaste, in Sanarate, Progress.

Five agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) were attacked with firearms during the early hours of this Saturday, September 24.

The injured officers were identified as Rigoberto Revolorio Canahui, 36, Selvin Mauricio Rodríguez, 30, Rosalio Romeo Cahuec, 36, Carlos Anibal Orellana, 25, and Ramiro Chun, 35.

After receiving several shots, the five elements of the PNC were treated by the Departmental Municipal Firefighterswho transferred them to a private hospital in Sanarate to receive medical attention.

Until now, the authorities continue with the corresponding investigations to find out the identity of the people who shot the five agents the village of San Miguel Conacaste for the purpose of his detention as a result of this crime.