“Five positives among the squads for Inter, but it is our intention to play the game”

Napoli calcio – The president of Venice, Duncan Niederauer, issued an official statement to confirm the emergency situation among the lagoons, but also the desire to respect the regulations and play tomorrow’s match against Inter: “Starting from tonight, after completing the tests yesterday and again this morning, we can state the following as we prepare for tomorrow’s match against Inter: in line with the mandate of the League, we have presented a list of 25 players for the match by today’s noon deadline. Of the 25 players on this list, 5 were positive at the time we presented it. They had previously been isolated from the team and obviously will not accompany the team to Milan. Those who travel to Milan in at this time they have all tested negative in the last 24 hours, and will be tested again tonight as per the regulations. Except that tonight’s test results do not give otherwise, it is our intention to play the match against Inter at 6.00 pm on January 22nd as scheduled. We are a club that respects the rules and the championship, and our healthy players are ready to fight and give their best tomorrow night. The team we will field is strong and ready to represent Venezia FC as the lions we are. We hope that the international break will allow all clubs to get back to health, so that they can finish the championship together. “