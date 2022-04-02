five productions on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Friday, April 1, actor Asa Butterfield turns 25.

The British interpreter began his career in 2006 and quickly began to stand out in the world of cinema, starring in films such as The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and Hugo.

She later appeared in such films as Ender’s Game, The House of Tomorrow and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

In recent years, she has starred in the Netflix series Sex Education, which has already confirmed a fourth season.

He will soon appear in the horror film Choose or Die, where he will share the cast with Robert Englund, the actor who brought Freddy Krueger to life in the Nightmare saga. She will also appear in the comedy film College Republicans with Logan Lerman.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you five productions of the Sex Education actor to watch on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max.

Five Asa Butterfield Productions

Sex Education (Netflix)

Having a therapist mother, Otis (Asa Butterfield) always has an answer when it comes to sex. So his friend Maeve (Emma Mackey) asks him to open a sex therapy clinic.

Ender’s Game (HBO Max – Amazon)

To prevent a new attack by the alien force, the young Ender Wiggin is recruited by the military to end the war. With Asa Butterfield, Harrison Ford, Viola Davis, Hailee Steinfeld and Ben Kingsley.

Journey’s End (Amazon)

World War I, France. Company C of the British Army, commanded by the exhausted Captain Stanhope, anxiously awaits in the trenches of the Aisne, just yards from the enemy line, the imminent German offensive. With Paul Bettany and Asa Butterfield.

The Space Between Us (HBO Max)

Gardner, the first human born on Mars, travels to Earth in search of his origins and a friend he met online. With Asa Butterfield and Gary Oldman.

When You Showed Up (HBO Max)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) plays Skye, a terminally ill young woman with a list of things to do before she dies.