five productions on Netflix, Amazon, Disney + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Friday, February 25, actress Rashida Jones turns 46.

The American interpreter, daughter of producer Quincy Jones and actress Peggy Lipton, began her career in the 2000s, appearing in various series and movies.

Among the television productions in which he has participated, his roles in The Office, Parks and Recreation and Angie Tribeca stand out.

On the big screen, meanwhile, he appeared in such films as The Social Network, I Love You Man and On the Rocks. She also wrote and starred in the comedy Celeste & Jesse Forever.

Soon, she will be part of the cast of two series: the drama Wool where she will be accompanied by Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins and David Oyelowo. She will also be in a comedy called Sunny

On the day of her birthday, we leave you 5 productions of the actress that you can see on Netflix, Amazon, Disney + and HBO Max

Five Rashida Jones Productions

The Office (Amazon – HBO Max)

The actress was part in the third season of the successful and acclaimed comedy about the workers of Dunder Mifflin and their particular boss: Michael Scott. She there she played Karen Filippelli.

Catch you! (HBOMax)

A small group of former classmates have organized a game since they were in high school, which requires some of them to travel across the country for a month. With Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms and Jon Hamm.

#blackAF (Netflix)

Kenya Barris and her family navigate relationships, race and culture while embracing their newfound prosperity in this comedy series with Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones.

Zoé (Amazon)

Zoe (Léa Seydoux) and Cole (Ewan McGregor) work at the research center responsible for developing a computerized test that can determine the probability of a successful partnership between two individuals, since androids were designed as ideal partners. It is in this technological environment that a romance between the two begins to blossom but is threatened by a sudden accident.

The Muppets (Disney+)

Muppet fan Walter and his friends uncover a plot to destroy the Muppet theater. They will gather Kermit and his friends to carry out a television marathon and save the precinct. With Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Chris Cooper and Rashida Jones.