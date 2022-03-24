five productions on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and Disney + to watch on your birthday

This Wednesday, March 23, actress Keri Russell turns 46.

The American interpreter began her career in the ’90s, where she rose to fame after starring in the series Felicity, for which she won a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series.

Subsequently, he has branched out working on both movies and television. On the big screen, she has been part of films such as Mission: Impossible 3, Planet of the Apes: Confrontation, The Waitress, and Star Wars: Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker.

In series, he achieved critical acclaim in the successful The Americans, one of the most awarded productions of the last decade and for which he received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Soon, he will star in the series The Diplomat, a political thriller that can be seen on Netflix. She will also be in Extrapolations, an Apple TV + anthology series about climate change and that will also have in the cast names like Marion Cotillard, Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Tobey Maguire and Forest Withaker.

On the day of her birthday, we leave you five Keri Russell productions on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and Disney +.

Five Keri Russell Productions

The Americans (Star+)

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are undercover Soviet spies in the United States during the Cold War in the late 1980s.

Dark Spirits (Star+)

The myth of the dreaded “Wendigo” comes to life in this chilling thriller. When a small-town teacher and her brother, the town’s sheriff, seek to help a troubled young man with a strange secret, the consequences are more dire than they could have imagined. With Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.

Tales That Aren’t Tales (Disney+)

The life of a hotel worker becomes complicated when the stories with which he puts his nephews to sleep come true and the nocturnal fantasy becomes his daily reality. With Adam Sandler and Keri Russell

Mission Impossible 3 (Netflix – Amazon)

Ethan Hunt engages in spectacular new adventures from Rome to Shanghai as he tries to rescue a captured agent and stop Davian from taking out his next victim: Ethan’s wife. With Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Billy Crudup, Laurence Fishburne, Keri Russell, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg.

Planet of the Apes: Showdown (Star+)

A growing nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar is threatened by a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. With Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, Andy Serkis and Keri Russell.