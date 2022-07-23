five productions on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Thursday, March 3, actress Jessica Biel turns 40.

The American interpreter, whose husband is Justin Timberlake, began her career in the ’90s by appearing in the series 7th Heaven, in addition to films like I’ll be there for Christmas and Ulee’s Gold.

In the 2000s, he acted in films such as Cellular, Blade Trinity, The Illusionist and Hitchcock.

In recent years, she has stood out in the series The Sinner, for which she received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a dramatic series.

Soon, she will star in the Candy miniseries, which is based on true events about the story of the murderous Candy Montgomery.

On the day of her birthday, we leave you five productions to watch from actress Jessica Biel on Netflix, Amazon, Star+, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Five Jessica Biel Productions

The Sinner (Netflix)

During an afternoon at the beach, a woman stabs a stranger to death in a fit of rage, sending shockwaves through her small town.

An Unforgettable Summer (HBO Max)

Every summer the best promises of the university baseball league meet at a school on Cape Cod, in the state of Massachusetts, with the aim of preparing the best…

Cell: Desperate Call (HBO Max – Netflix)

A young man receives a call from a woman who tells him that she has been kidnapped and that she is going to be killed very soon. In addition, her captors are also looking for her husband and her son.

The book of love (Amazon)

After the fatal car accident of his pregnant wife Penny (Jesica Biel), the shy architect Henry (Jason Sudeikis) finds himself completely lost in a life dedicated almost exclusively to work. While continuing to build the house he and Penny had started together, Henry spots a mysterious young homeless woman, Millie (Maisie Williams), whom his wife Penny had once planned to help.

I will arrive at Christmas (Disney +)

A college student is in a hurry to get home and pick up his father’s present: a vintage car. Along the way, he will learn the true meaning of Christmas.