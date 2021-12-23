five reasons to donate bitcoins – idealista / news

Christmas is almost upon us and, like every year, millions of people are preparing for the usual last-minute race in search of the most original gifts. Among the most popular trends there is a category that more than any other is climbing the ranking of desires: to give crypto at Christmas

With young people increasingly worried about their financial future, the interest in investing is increasing and digital assets are gaining increasing interest. In 2021, cryptocurrencies became mainstream: the entire sector has exceeded $ 3 trillion in capitalization in recent weeks and the prestigious publisher Collins has even declared “NFT” the word of the year. Furthermore, blockchain technology has been identified by Allied Market Research as one of the main financial trends for 2022. From technology to music, to the world of film and art, the entire entertainment sector has been engulfed by a true and its own cryptomania.

The phenomenon is also increasingly involving Italians, who in spite of any stereotype or belief seem to show a high interest also in investment activities. This was revealed by a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bitpanda in Italy, according to which 66% of respondents would start investing immediately to add an additional financial income to the salary normally received. It is above all young people who are more inclined: the percentage of interest, in fact, seems to decrease after the age of 44, reaching 55% for those over 55, against the 67.5% declared by Millennials up to 34 years and Generation Z (18 -24 years). Overall, men (78%) are more prone than women (60%).

Here you are Five reasons that make digital assets the perfect Christmas gifts for Gen-Z:

Increase in value: Unlike a sweater, perfume or any other simple material asset, the value of digital assets potentially increases over time, opening up new possibilities and scenarios for the future.

Discovering a dynamic market: The world of digital goods is vast and rapidly growing, it is no longer aimed at just a few nerds or enthusiasts. Offering digital goods paves the way for a relevant and ever-growing industry that looks set to have positive effects on people's lifestyles.

Improve your financial education: The world continues to evolve and it is vital to develop an understanding of the world of finance and the new technologies that drive its transformation. The emergence of digital assets is contributing significantly to building financial literacy.

Stress-free gifts: Making original and personalized gifts is not easy and can take a long time, especially in a period like Christmas, when a flood of material goods that are often useless invade people's lives. Digital assets can be a way to give someone the key to a new, modern and evolving culture, according to which they can make decisions independently and be protagonists of their own financial future.

A key to the metaverse: The metaverse is the evolution of the internet, a virtual universe where companies will want to be protagonists. Electronic payments, Bitcoin and other virtual currencies will be among the main sectors affected by this evolution. Digital assets could be an excellent vehicle for approaching the metaverse.

“Consumer behavior, especially younger ones, is constantly changing, with a clear preference for the digital world and an increasingly multi-channel approach. At Bitpanda, 25% of users are Gen Z – an indicative percentage of a real cultural change on the horizon, which cannot be ignored “- explains Orlando Merone, Country Manager of Bitpanda in Italy. “Gen-Z members are becoming a huge audience and are interested in everything that happens in this world. It is no wonder, therefore, that for many of them the classic Christmas gifts have given way to digital assets, versatile and useful to improve. financial education. We often hear that electronic payments, Bitcoin and other virtual currencies are destined to dominate the economic trends of the future, but if for some digital assets still represent something to associate with the future, we can say that for many young people these are already the present “.