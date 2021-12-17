Five reasons why it’s the right Christmas to give yourself a Chromebook

Two screens. A small one to always keep in your pocket and a larger one to use on your desk. Two connected screens, two screens between which it is easy to pass documents, videos and images. This is the project that Samsung and Google have created with the Galaxy Chromebook Go, the laptop with the Google Os operating system produced by the South Korean company. The first PC with Google operating system was launched, again by Samsung, in 2011. Now, ten years after its first release, it has become one of the most comfortable tools for working and studying.

The price ratio

Screen from 14 inches, Ram from 4 Gb optimized to be as fast as twice as powerful, battery capable of holding up 12 hours of use and internal memory expandable by 64 Gb. The first data on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is that it is one of the most affordable products for the quality-price ratio that can be found on the market. In fact, at the moment it is sold in shops and online stores at approx 250 euros. But not only. Until the December 19 the Chromebook Go will be free with the purchase of a Samsung device of your choice between the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Galaxy Z Flip 3.

An operating system finally integrated

The joint between smartphone and PC in the Galaxy Chromebook and Samsung device tandem is practically perfect. The two systems Android And Google Os interact in every aspect, from saving favorites to sharing apps. Apart from this the Chromebook also features the functionality PhoneHub, an application that allows you to unlock the Chromebook Go from your smartphone with a touch or easily connect to the smartphone’s hotspot. With PhoneHub it is easier to manage your smartphone from your PC: you can see the status of the battery, its position, open windows and you can even reply to messages.

Resistance and durability

As anticipated, the battery of this laptop is able to reach a ‘autonomy of 12 hours, 8 if it is heavily used. Also supplied is a charger with the mode 45W Super Fast Charging, enough to recharge your phone’s battery in minutes. But the features that make it a good machine for work and study don’t end there. Samsung Chromebook Go has military-type certification MIL-STD-810G which makes it resistant to shocks, splashes of water, vibrations, low pressure and low temperature. All this while maintaining a weight of 1.4 kilograms. In short, the ideal tool to put in your backpack every day before leaving the house.

Memory and Sd

The base memory of the Chromebook comes to 64 Gb. It is a memory of flash type, very fast in performance and excellent for storing files that need to be used. To extend it, you don’t need to make complex updates and disassemble the whole PC. Just enter one micro Sd of the desired size. The only recommendation that is made is to choose a model that is as recent as possible and not to recycle cards from old phones. Those who do not want to rely too much on hardware can always rely on the memory of Google Drive, so as to make communication with the smartphone even more fluid. The cloud storage provided by this service can support up to 750 Gb per day.

Inside the Samsung ecosystem

In addition to the cloud provided by Android, Galaxy Chromebook Go can also count on another cloud: the one guaranteed by Samsung. Thanks to the app SmarThings it is in fact possible to collect all Samsung tools in a single digital space, from household appliances to television. A hub to manage digital objects in the home and adjust their settings even remotely.