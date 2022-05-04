Five recommended themes to make your Xiaomi look like never before

Colorful, serene, and with multiple functionalities. These are the five topics that we bring to you this week. In our previous post, we shared some topics that you should definitely try on your Xiaomi. Now, in our compilation of the day, we bring you the five best recommended themes to make your Xiaomi mobile look like never before.

Remember that most of these topics you can find them in the Themes app of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO. However, it is also likely that some require a region change for proper installation. Therefore, at the end of the article, we will explain to you quickly and easily how to change the region on your device.

1. Xiaomi Recommended Theme: Ory | Download

Today’s list is led by the topic ory, a customization pack that is characterized by its serene appearance. It has bluish tones, and a wallpaper that simulates the daytime sky, or a mountain of snow. It will depend on your perspective.

The theme brings with it its own custom icons, a redesigned control center and a much more stylish clock widget. The theme is available for terminals with MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5, so do not hesitate to take a look.

Second, we introduce you to momentum. Featuring a dark background with a multi-color gradient, this theme offers you different designs for the clock, date and weather widget.

Just by clicking on the clock, the header of the main screen and the lock screen will change, revealing his many other designs. Otherwise, Momentum brings with it a redesigned control center, its own shortcuts, and custom icons. If you like it, download it on your mobile with MIUI 12 or MIUI 12.5.

3. Xiaomi Recommended Theme: Explore | Download

Another of the most outstanding recommended topics is undoubtedly Explore. This customization pack is characterized by its multiple shortcuts, which you can arrange along the screen as you prefer.

The theme also has animated widgets, own icons, and a much more squared control center. Explore is available for Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO mobiles, and you can download it on any device running MIUI 12 or MIUI 12.5.

The next item on the list is plasmaa customization pack with gradients in shades of purple and waves that give the sensation of movement. The theme supports dark mode, comes with custom icons and a pretty flashy control center.

However, Plazma’s main draw is its multiple shortcuts, and your three different lock screen styles, which you can configure to your liking. It is an elegant theme, but at the same time youthful. So if you have a mobile with MIUI 12 or MIUI 12.5, do not hesitate to give it a try.

5. Xiaomi Recommended Theme: Black as Carbon | Download

If you have a mobile with an AMOLED screen, then Black as Carbon is the perfect theme for you. It is a dark theme, ideal for optimizing your device’s battery performance. Although the customization pack also allows you to switch to a light mode at any time.

As if that were not enough, Black as Carbon has at least six different lock screen styles. As well as from six different headboard designs. In addition, it has numerous widgets and shortcuts, which makes it an option with multiple options to customize. The theme is available for MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5.

Change the region on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO

Region switching is an extremely quick and hassle-free setting that you can perform on your Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO device. The only step to follow is to enter Settings > Additional settings > Region. Then change your home region for any other on the listsuch as India or Andorra.

Applying a region change can help you download and install some of the recommended themes. Once you install the one you prefer, you can return to the previous menu and return to your home region without any problemand without compromising your device.