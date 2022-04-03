Five Sandra Bullock Movies That Perfectly Explain Why We’ll Miss Her So Much

If a lineage of the most celebrated girls next door –a term that could be translated as “girl next door” and that is used to describe those close and familiar actresses, who are more reminiscent of a nice neighbor than a distant and spoiled star- Sandra Bullock would definitely feature prominently in it.

And it is that, like other actresses of her generation, such as Meg Ryan or Julia Roberts, Bullock built his career around a unique warmth and charisma, that allowed her to become one of the highest paid performers in Hollywood without becoming an unattainable effigy.

According to a ranking of the highest salaries released by Variety last August, he received 20 million dollars for his last film, Lost City, being the third woman on the list behind Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Roberts. Perhaps for this reason, her recent announcement that it will be withdrawn for the time of the performance quite surprised, but not too much…

With Maximum speed (1994), and along with Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock began her path to stardom

The reasons given by Bullock to move away from the screens they sounded absolutely congruent with the public image that has been held of her for decades: she wants to spend more time with her children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

Born on July 26, 1964 in Arlington, Virginia, as daughter of a German opera singer and an American voice teacherBullock spent several years of his childhood in Germany, so he is fluent in the German language. According to her own account, before being able to earn a living as an actress, she had several ordinary jobs such as waitress, cleaning lady and even dog groomer.

His early film roles included minor films such as Who shot Patakango? (1989), a coming of age set in Brooklyn in the late 1950s or love potion number 9 (1992), about two scientists without success in love who invented a potion to become irresistible. Shortly after she got her first big break when she got to act alongside a Hollywood giant like Sylvester Stallone in the wrecker (1993).

However, the decisive kick for his career came the following year, when he co-starred in the action film Maximum speed with Keanu Reeves . the later While you were Sleeping (1995) allowed her to show that she not only had a gift for adrenaline-charged stories, but that she could also be the ideal protagonist of any romantic comedy

With its usual combo of friendliness and beauty – the magazine People included her twice in his ranking of “The 50 Most Beautiful People in the World” – , Bullock shone in this genre between the 1990s and 2000s along with leading men like Ben Affleck (the forces of nature), Hugh grant (love at second sight) and Ryan Reynolds (The proposal).

While You Were Sleeping (1995), a tender romantic comedy that starred alongside Bill Pullman

However, it was her role as an FBI agent forced into camouflage at an all-female beauty pageant in Miss Congenialityreleased at the beginning of the new millennium, which gave him the opportunity to display his talent for diving among genres like comedy and action movies. She was no longer just “the girl from action movies” or “the girl from romantic comedies”: she could be both and even more: a comedian with all the letters.

But Bullock still had a long way to go. In 2004 she starred in one of the intertwined stories of Crashby Paul Haggis, which won the Oscar for best picture in 2006. In one of the most uncomfortable roles of her career, she put herself in the shoes of a high-class woman, the wife of a prosecutor, who saw a threat in all Latinos or African-Americans: a performance completely outside the comic register that gave an account of a more of its versatility. That same year she reunited with Keanu Reeves to film the romantic drama The lake Housedirected by the Argentine Alejandro Agresti.

His first and only Oscar would come in 2010 with A possible dream , where she played an affluent woman who decides to adopt an orphaned African-American teenager. The film, based on the true story of football player Michael Oher and his family, had all the ingredients to attract the attention of the Hollywood Academy: It was based on a true story and Bullock had a “serious role” in it..

And as is known, the voters of the Oscars have a special predilection for true success stories and dramas. The award was also a nice revenge for Bullock, who just a year before had been awarded an (unfair) Razzie for worst performance by crazy obsessionwhere as always she endowed her character with an unforgettable grace, a workaholic obsessed with a television cameraman (Bradley Cooper), whom she dedicated herself to chasing around the country.

Far from being intimidated, the actress went on to collect the award in person, displaying her usual sense of humor. Pulling behind him a wheelbarrow with DVDs of the film for all the voters, pHe promised that he would return to the award ceremony the following year if everyone committed to seeing the film. and they managed to demonstrate with arguments that theirs had really been the worst performance of the year.

In Miss Congeniality (2000), Sandra Bullock established herself as a comedian

A possible dream also seemed to reflect one of the biggest changes that Bullock was experiencing at the time in his private life, which he always tried to keep as far away from the media as possible, despite the fact that some issues, such as the repeated infidelities of her husband Jesse James, will be leaked to the press. In 2010, the same year he divorced, Bullock adopted his first son, Louis, while in 2015 his daughter Laila joined the family. Since then, her roles as her mother have been more and more frequent, such as the ones she embodied in the drama about the 9/11 so strong, so close (2011) or in his first job for Netflix, the dystopian Bird Box: Blindfolded (2018), to which the platform added this year the drama Unforgivable.

Now, after 30 years of a sustained career and bringing to the cinema many brave and determined women, usually capable of laughing at themselves, He decided it was time to take a break. The moving away of the flashes doesn’t seem to bother her too much. After all, as she once said in an interview, “fame means that when your computer’s modem breaks, the guy who’s going to fix it gets to your house a little faster.”

Next, a selection of five titles starring Sandra Bullock and where to see them:

Maximum speed (1994): The first opera by cinematographer Jan de Bont started from an original and captivating premise – a terrorist plants a bomb in a bus that runs the risk of exploding in the air if it slows down to less than 80 kilometers per hour – but it is undeniable that much of its success resided in its cast. There they were Dennis Hopper as Deranged Terroristbudding star Keanu Reeves, who was coming off movies like Breakpoint, and the charming Bullock in the first role that allowed her to display her chops for action. Many years later, the actress would confess that she had fallen in love with Reeves during filming, although she never dared to tell him. Apparently the exact same thing had happened to him. Yes OK Maximum speed critically acclaimed and successful at the box office, the 1997 sequel, which reunited Bullock with Jason Patric and Willem Dafoe, was a complete flop. Available on Star+ and Google Play.

Gravity (2013), one of his greatest acting challenges, under the orders of Alfonso Cuarón

While You Were Sleeping (1995): This film earned Bullock her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as Lucy, a lonely girl with no family secretly in love with a man (Peter Gallagher) whom she sees taking the subway every day, where she works as an employee. When he ends up in a coma after suffering an accident, she Lucy begins to visit him in the hospital posing as his girlfriend. However, some people, like Jack (Bill Pullman), the brother of the victim, suspects the authenticity of the link. But the thing does not end there: between Lucy and Jack love begins to be born. And a real one, not platonic. Available on Disney+

Miss Congeniality (2000): FBI agent Gracie Hart is more interested in fighting crime than waxing and painting her nails. However, a terrorist threat forces her to infiltrate a beauty pageant and accept without question that world of frivolity to avoid attracting attention. To do this, she has the guidance of the charming image consultant Victor Melling (Michael Caine), who will try to polish the rude agent as much as possible, in a typical story of conversion from ugly duckling to swan like the one that inspired classics like Funny Face, with Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn. The movie, in which there was also room for romance – the one between Gracie and her fellow-in-law Eric (Benjamin Bratt) – was a box-office hit and even spawned a sequel five years later, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and fabulous. Available on Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar, Apple TV and Google Play.

In Crisis Expert (2015), Sandra Bullock plays an American political adviser who tries to change the course of the Bolivian presidential elections.

Gravity (2013): What Bullock does in this film is quite a feat and earned him his second Oscar nomination, though he ultimately came up empty handed. The leading role commissioned by the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón in his space thriller was much more than a definition: Bullock is really alone on screen for most of the movie.Except for a few brief scenes with his real-life friend, George Clooney. The actress even confessed that playing astronaut Ryan Stone, lost in space after an accident, was an experience similar to working at Cirque du Soleil, since to film the shocking scenes she was manipulated like a puppet. Available on Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar, Apple TV and Google Play.