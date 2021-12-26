High blood sugar, often called hyperglycemia it is an excess of glucose in a human body, ie the “sugars” present in the blood system. These are essential for the proper functioning of the organs, such as the brain, which does not “produce” them autonomously, and is introduced above all by the diet, as well as, in small quantities, by the organism itself.

A glucose condition in a healthy organism sees glucose levels equal to 70 and 100 milligrams / deciliter after 8 hours of fasting, while an excess of 126-140 milligrams per deciliter of fasting blood identifies an excess of glucose, therefore, the hyperglycemia, while the opposite condition – too low blood glucose levels – is called hypoglycemia.

Diabetes

This is an extremely widespread condition, which “affects” over 400 million people worldwide, and given the numerous changes in the lifestyles of developing countries, the number is destined to increase over the years. Excess blood sugar is also one of the typical peculiarities of the most common type of diabetes in the world, namely type 2 diabetes mellitus, i.e. when the body cannot produce enough insulin to keep glucose levels under control.

High blood sugar: five secrets to lower it quickly

An excess of blood sugar leads to a whole series of more or less serious problems, and even if there are quite specific drugs to keep it under control (one above all, insulin), there are some secrets to lower it or in any case keep it under control.