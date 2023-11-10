Five Section V girls soccer teams prepare for NYS semifinals

Top (left): Jamie Keynes, Ella Yartim, Samantha Bates and Hope Russell. Below: Section Class AAA champion Fairport Red Raiders. (Photos: Laura Acciao and Shawn Turi)

The NYSPHSAA Semifinals feature five Section V girls soccer teams looking to capture a state title. A squad is appearing in the semifinals for the first time in program history. A team is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2008. The second team is reaching the state semi-finals for the seventh consecutive time. Another looking to reach the finals for the first time in program history and one looking to reach the NYS finals for the second consecutive time. Fairport, Spencerport, Haverling, Holly and Fillmore all continue their quest for state championships starting this Saturday. Here’s what you need to know:

class aaa

Fairport Red Raiders (7-8-2/Monroe County Division I)

Vs

Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders (13-2-2 Section IX Division I)

Tompkins Cortland Community College, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

How they got here: Fairport (No. 20 NYSSWA Class AAA) won the AAA title with a 1–0 win over Rush-Henrietta. The Red Raiders advanced to the state semifinals by defeating Lancaster 2-1 in the Far West Regional. Monroe-Woodbury (No. 5 NYSSWA Class AAA) defeated Pine Bush in the Section IX Class AAA final, then defeated Arlington (I) 1–0 to reach the semifinals.

Total goals scored: Fairport (31)

Total goals allowed: Fairport (35)

trend: Fairport has won four of its last six games.

Players to watch in Fairport: Savannah Beehler So. F 14 goals, four assists; edison tally So, GK 130 defense, 1,303 minutes in goal.

Monroe-Woodbury players to watch, Lily Bandel, reese dolan, marissa elle, Natalie Harwood, mia menzasalma And elena wood,

Coach: tom natalie (Fairport), William Mapasiakos (Monroe-Woodbury)

History 101: Fairport is trying to reach the state finals for the first time since 2008. That year, the Red Raiders defeated the Section XI champion, East Islip (2-1), before losing to John Jay (I) in the finals. Monroe-Woodbury is looking to advance to the state finals for the third time in the last five seasons (no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19). The Crusaders won consecutive state titles in 2018 and 2019.

what’s at stake: A berth in the NYSPHSAA Class AAA Finals against the winner of Shenendehowa (II) and Ward Melville (XI).

Class AA

spencerport rangers (21-0-0/Monroe County Division II)

Vs

Somers Tuskers (22-0-0/Section I)

Tompkins Cortland Community College, Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

How they got here: Top-seeded Spencerport (No. 2 NYSWWA Class A) defeated No. 16 Greece Arcadia (10–0), No. 8 Victor (1–0) and No. 4 Pittsford Mendon (4–0) to reach the Class AA finals and then defeated No. 2 seed Webster Schroeder 3–0. Defeated by 0. In the sectional title game. The Rangers then defeated Niagara Wheatfield 10–0 to advance to the NYS semi-finals for the seventh consecutive season. Somers defeated Brewster (4-0), Clarkstown North (2-0), Harrison (7-2) and Horace Greeley (3-1) to win the Section I Class AA title. The Tuskers then defeated Vestal (IV) 2-1 and Valley Central (IX) 2-1 to enter the semi-finals.

Total goals scored: Spencerport (97), Somers (78)

Total goals allowed: Spencerport (2), Somers (14)

trend: Spencerport have not conceded a goal this season and have recorded seven consecutive clean sheets. Somers has not allowed more than two goals in a game this season and has allowed five goals in six postseason games.

Players to watch in Spencerport: lindsay lenhard (VCU commit) Jr. M 27 goals, 23 assists; Emma Watson (RIT commit) Sri M 14 goals, four assists; emily peacock So. F 13 goals, five assists; Isabella Fiorillo Sri M 10 goals, seven assists; Liana Tata So, M/F eight goals, two assists; Alina Solano Sri M three goals, eight assists; kendall aries (Old Dominion commit) Mr. D six goals, two assists; jamie keynes (Stony Brook commit) Sree M six goals, four assists; kate burns (Siena commit) Mr. GK 79 saves, 0.1 GAA, 1375 minutes, 19 clean sheets.

Players to watch in Somers: julia arbelez (Syracuse commit), adriana cook, marley hawkins, Lily Mazella, Jordan McMorrow, Tiana Righetti, Natalia Sanchez And Julia Schmidberger G.K.

Coach: jamie schnyder (Spencerport), Kelsey Hague (somers)

History 101: Spencerport is making its seventh consecutive NYS semifinal appearance. The Rangers have a 3–5–1 record in the semifinals, with the 2016 team winning the state title and the 2017 team sharing the state championship with Pearl River (I). Spencerport’s last state final appearance was in 2019. Somers looks to make his third state final appearance in program history. The Tuskers won the Class A championship in 2014 and reached the final in 2011.

what’s at stake: A berth in the NYSPHSAA Class AA finals against the winner of Smithtown West (XI) and Columbia (II).

class b

Haverling Rams (19-1-0/Livingston County Division I)

Vs

marcellus mustangs (18-3-0/Section 3)

Cortland HS, Saturday, 9:30 am

How they got here: Haverling (No. 3 NYSSWA Class C) had a 6–0 win over No. 16 seed Wayland-Cohocton in the opening round. The Rams defeated eighth-seeded LeRoy 1–0 in the quarterfinals and No. 4 seed Dansville 2–0 in the semifinals. They defeated No. 3 seed Mynderson 2–0 to win the Section V title and then defeated Southwestern 4–0 in the Far West Regional. marsellus (No. 8 NYSSWA Class C) Defeated Sherburne-Earlville 14-0, Cazenovia 2-0, Skaneateles 2-1 and CBA 4-0 to win the Section III title. The Mustangs defeated Chenango Valley 4–0 to reach the NYS Semifinals.

Total goals scored: Haverling (72), Marcellus (94)

Total goals allowed: Haverling (7), Marcellus (16)

trend: Haverling have not allowed a goal in their last seven matches and have outscored their opponents 26–0. Marcellus enters having won six in a row and eight of the last nine. The Rams have conceded five goals in that span.

Players to keep an eye on at Haverling: Ella Yartim (St. Bonaventure University commit) Sree F 36 goals, 13 assists; keegan smith (University of Arkansas commit) Mr. M 24 goals, 14 assists; lola coots Junior GK 1,264 minutes in goal, 47 saves; lydia dixon Sri M three goals, five assists; madison thorpe Junior M three assists.

Marcellus: cece powell So. F 29 goals, six assists; claire card Sri M 15 goals, seven assists; jenny powell Mr. F 14 goals, six assists; Jadin Baker MR 11 goals, 10 assists; corrine aldrich Junior M scored nine goals, 11 assists

Coach: Bradin Northrup (Haverling), Laurie Updike (Marsellus)

History 101: Haverling is appearing in the NYS Semifinals for the second consecutive year. The Rams defeated Section III champion Westhill (1-0) before losing to Irvington (I) by a score of 2-1 in the state finals. Marcellus looks to make its eighth state final appearance in program history and first since 2013. The Mustangs won consecutive state titles in 2003 and 2004 and won another title in 1989.

what’s at stake: A berth in the NYSPHSAA Class B final against the winner of Babylon (XI) and Saranac (VII).

class c

holly hawks (18-3-0/Genesee Area Division I)

Vs

Waterford-Halfmoon Fordians (18-1-2/Volume 2)

Homer HS, Saturday, Noon

How they got here: Holi (No. 9 NYSSWA Class C) began the postseason with a 4–0 win over No. 8 seed Red Creek, then followed with a 7–0 win over No. 4 seed Bloomfield and a 2–1 win over No. 2 Williamson to reach its first sectional in 29 years. Before winning the title. With a 3-2 win over Byron Bergen in the Class C regional qualifier, Holley earned its first trip to regionals in program history and reached its first state semifinal with a 2-0 win over Frewsburg. Waterford-Halfmoon (No. 2 NYSSWA Class C) defeated BKW (12-0), Mayfield (9-0), Chatham (9-1) and Stillwater to win the Section II crown. The Fordians then defeated the Section VII champion, North Adirondack (4-0) to advance to the state semi-finals.

Total goals scored: Holi (82)

Total goals allowed: Holi (21)

trend: After starting the season with two losses in their first five games, the Hollies have dropped a decision in their last 16 games and are outscoring opponents 79-10 during that span. Waterford-Halfmoon allowed one goal in its first three postseason games.

Players to watch in Holi: samantha bates Sri M 29 goals, 10 assists; jaelyn bishop Sri M 11 goals, 13 assists; emma brady Sri M nine goals, nine assists; Natalie Foose Junior M one goal, four assists; isabella thomas Mr D five goals, seven assists; layne walker Sri GK 1,315 minutes in goal, 31 saves; Leigha Walker Mr. D. Four goals, three assists.

Coach: renee wolf (Holi), meg reynolds (Waterford-Halfmoon)

History 101: Holley reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history. Waterford-Halfmoon is making its second consecutive appearance in the NYS Semifinals. The Fordians defeated Millbrook (IX) 3-0 and Sauquoit Valley (III) 6-3 to capture the state title.

what’s at stake: The winner will face Mount Academy (IX) or Sauquoit Valley (III) in the NYSPHSAA Class C final.

class d

Fillmore Eagles (21-0-0/Allegany County)

Vs

lisbon golden nights (19-1-0/Section X)

Homer HS, Saturday, 5:00 pm

How they got here: Fillmore (No. 1 NYSSWA Class D) had a bye in the first round and defeated No. 8 seed Finney 9–0 and No. 5 seed Marion 3–0 en route to the championship game, in which they defeated second seed Northstar Christian 4–0. The Eagles then defeated North Collins 6–0 to advance to the Class D NYS semi-finals. lisbon ,No. 4 NYSSWA Class D, Started with a 6–0 win over Heuvelton, then defeated Colton-Pierrepont and Chateaugay by both 2–0 scores to win the Section X Class D title. The Knights then defeated Chasey (VII) 4-0 to advance to the semi-finals for the first time in program history.

Total goals scored: Fillmore (130), Lisbon (80)

Total goals allowed: Fillmore (3), Lisbon (10)

trend: Fillmore has scored five or more goals in eight of its last 11 games. Lisbon have not allowed any goals this season.

Players to watch at Fillmore: hope russell Mr. F 65 goals, 19 assists; grace russell Sri M 25 goals, 38 assists; presley miller Sri GK 1,480 minutes in goals, 46 saves; Rachel Hatch Mr D two goals, seven assists; Delaney Hillman Mr F/Mid five goals, six assists and amelia rose Mr D three goals, 12 assists.

Players to watch in Lisbon: alison bell, Avery Bauchi gk, lexi clarke, ava murphy, Regan Pirie And brooke stephens,

Coach: John Beardsley (Fillmore) john tregan (Lisbon)

History 101: Fillmore is looking to make its first NYS final appearance in program history. The Eagles last reached the semi-finals in 2021, but lost 2-1 to Mount Academy. Lisbon is making its first state final appearance in the program’s history. With a 4–0 win over Chase, the girls soccer team is the first team in school history to appear in the state semifinals.

what’s at stake: The winner advances to the NYSPHSAA Class D finals and faces Fort Ann (II) or Cincinnatus (III).