Five series that didn’t deserve to end this way

Hayley Atwell in Agent Carter, a series ending too soon – Credit: @Sony

The time of those watching the series is limited. As Netflix creator Reed Hastings pointed out some time ago, the competition between streaming systems is not decided between them, but by the hours the public devotes to sleeping episode by episode. For this reason, before starting the story, some serial lover They make sure you are well spent. And this implies not only a confirmation of your interest in the story being told or the quality of the staging, but also its continuation. Some people are excited to commit to a season of a show that has already been canceled. Who would buy a soap opera without a final episode? Probably no one. However, in the case of series, sometimes the fame and good reviews of a cycle invite us to visit it among the less open drawers of the platforms. In some cases, it’s an exercise in validation by a public that wants to see them again, even if they know there will be no reward, and in others, it’s a morbid curiosity. For whatever reason, this quest often comes up against a fundamental obstacle.

my so called life with claire danes

One of the most frequently repeated arguments to spread the benefits of streaming platforms is to point to them as virtual collections of the most diverse audiovisual content. However, the idea that the TV system on demand They have infinite libraries, filled with every movie or series that comes to their customers’ minds, an illusion fueled by the audience’s imagination. It is enough to search on any platform for any series that was canceled prematurely to see that the injustice done to them at that time continues. Great series that left their mark despite their short life, such as My So-Called Life (1994), the first work of Claire Danes and the first work of Jared Leto; pushing Daisies (2007), firefly (2002) and bunheads (2012), citing those that reappear from time to time as examples of inappropriate and premature cancellation, are no longer found in any URLs. And, amid the fierce restructuring of platforms, it’s possible that some others are also in danger of being wiped off the map. Before that happens, the following are five series that ended too soon and many of which are still missed.

Continue reading story

Romola Garai and Ben Whishaw in The Hour

Hour. This BBC series is created by screenwriter Abi Morgan (River, Division), began as a kind of British reaction Mad Man and film behind the news, which the producer indicated at the time as one of his inspirations. Set in the editorial office of a series of journalistic investigations in the late 1950s, the fiction featured style, drama, and attractive central characters played by talented actors who did them justice. At the center of the plot was journalism producer Freddy Lyon (Ben Whishaw), a news enthusiast who intends to create a programme, Hour, which deals with the most important issues on the public agenda, be it immigration or the beginning of the Cold War, while her boss wants her to run a kind of gossip program for high society. At his side is Belle Rowley (Romola Garai), whom Freddie is clearly in love with. Appearing in their path, as in Albert Brooks’s film (another regrettable absence on the streaming scene), will be the third in contention, Hector Madden, the driver played by Dominic West. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the creation of the television series and the relationships between the heroes, the series had a first season of six highly acclaimed episodes and a second that expanded its themes and links, although its chapters were written as a third. Infection in. This never happened. Thus, in addition to being deprived of the series, its followers suffered the worst fate: not knowing how the story ended. In this case it meant keeping up with the intrigue surrounding the life or death of your protagonist. Two seasons. Available on Movistar Play

Rome. In the early 2000s, HBO was on the crest of the wave. The premium channel enjoyed the achievements that were achieved for the Sopranos And sex and the City But it was known that David Chase and his goons did not have much time left in the air. For this reason, he began to explore the possibility of creating a series with substantial production deployment and an engaging story that would captivate audiences. Thus, after making a few missteps, he decided to execute Rome, the epic in which he invested more than $110 million in the first season, an unusual figure for TV at the time. As a reference, Signal invested half of that amount to launch the first episode game of Thrones, In partnership with the BBC and recorded at Cinecittà, the series was told from the perspective of Lucio Voreno (Kevin McKidd) and Tito Pulo (Ray Stevenson), the two characters. Comment on the Gallic Wars of Julius Caesar; Only lower ranking soldiers whose names appear in their accounts. Without further historical details about them, the writing team, which included the talented and controversial John Milius (red Dawn), were free to create the imagination around them. Released to very good reviews and is on its way to becoming a worthy successor the Sopranos In terms of popular culture, Rome It was surprisingly removed before the premiere of its second season. The reasons were compelling: beyond its success, continuing its production was economically untenable. Months after its removal, when a DVD collection bringing together 22 episodes was a worldwide sales success, there were rumors that HBO was reviewing its decision. But it was too late, the set was dismantled and the actors took advantage of the fame Rome They got it, they were already working on other projects. Two seasons. Available on HBO Max.

Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie in GLOW – Credit: @Netflix

shine. The ending of this Netflix comedy-drama might have been one of the most painful. And not because of the content of the chapter that closed the story of the group of women dedicated to wrestling in the 80s, but because the continuity of the narrative was assured at the end of its third season. Additionally, the team began filming new episodes during the first months of 2020 and when the pandemic brought the industry to a halt, the hope for everyone involved was to resume filming the fourth season when possible. But in October of that year, the platform changed its mind and announced that the series would not continue, a decision that surprised the cast and left viewers with an open ending. The plot focuses on the friendship between Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) and Debbie Egan (Betty Gilpin), two unemployed actresses who, almost by chance, stumble upon a wrestling show that has captured the interest of a public fascinated by their male counterparts. Tried to. , not only explored the complex bond between two women with humor and intelligence, but also depicted gender issues, the world of entertainment and the different socio-economic realities of the characters played by the extraordinary cast. 15-20A cycle with which they shared producers were group and individual opportunities to shine during the series. Three seasons. Available on Netflix.

Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter. – Credit: @Archive

Agent Carter. This fantasy, now almost forgotten amid the prolific Marvel assembly line, had everything it needed to succeed. Its connection to the universe of comic book heroes, its detailed reconstruction of the period and its direct connection with one of the saga’s most beloved characters, Captain America, were combined with the perfect choice of actress Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible – Fatal Sentence – Part One) to play Peggy Carter, who Marvel fans know as one of the founders of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, the show was discontinued after two seasons and although there were rumors about a possible revival for some time, they ultimately came to nothing. The fiction, produced by the ABC network (like Marvel, belongs to Disney Studios), was broadcast on open TV. Although it may seem like ancient history now, the truth is that the program premiered in 2015 and although it received praiseworthy reviews, its ratings were below expectations from the beginning. Apart from the reasons for its cancellation, the combination of high budget and moderate response from the public, its 18 episodes are the best that Marvel did for the small screen. A prequel with an entertaining script that developed the bond established in the post-war battle between intrepid Agent Carter, visionary Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Tony’s father, and his butler Jarvis (James D’Arcy). A world of villains who worked in the shadows. Two seasons. Available on Disney+

James Franco and Busy Phillips in Freaks and Geeks

freaks and Geeks. Some say that the fact that the series did not extend beyond its first season is the reason for the existence of some of the most successful Hollywood comedies of recent years. They may be right and certainly this perspective is a positive way to evaluate what was undoubtedly a major loss for TV. Wisely: Created by Judd Apatow and Paul Feig based on high school experiences during the 1980s, this comedy arrived at the eighties in old-fashioned fashion before anyone else did a great job. stranger things, citing its most successful derivatives. Of course, in case of freaks and Geeks It was comedy and not fantasy that carried the story of a group of high school students, each going through the complex transition between childhood and adulthood in their own ways. According to Apatow and Feig, the frustration of the initial cancellation led them to devote themselves to the film, their more personal projects, and to contribute to the development of the careers of the actors selected for the program. Three purposes he accomplished more: Apatow created virgin at forty, a little pregnant And Welcome to 40, Including some of the show’s veterans like Seth Rogen and Jason Segel, who then took the lessons learned from it to create their own feature films and series. Like James Franco, who played Daniel DeSario, the charismatic leader of a group of teenagers in the series. Feig, for his part, directed some of the most successful comedies of recent years, such as Ladies in War, armed and dangerous girls And Spy: An Unknown Spy, Of course, the subsequent achievements of those involved freaks and Geeks They are not enough to mitigate the disappointment of its untimely end. a season. Available on Pluto TV.