Five series that you will hear about (and a lot) soon

2023 is full of premieres serifilos. It will be the year of the fourth season of succession (in spring), the third of Euphoria (February 28), from The Mandalorian (March) and The Bridgertons (April) and the sixth of Outlander (summer), among many other highly successful, but new and long-awaited productions are also arriving. These are some of the ones you will be hearing about in the coming weeks.

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

On January 16th, this long-awaited television adaptation of the famous video game (which recovers in the dubbing to Lorenzo Beteta Y mara white) in which the creator of the multi-award winning Chernobyl. Peter Pascal Y Bella Ramse They star in this apocalyptic story whose plot takes place in a world 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a strange disease that turns humans into zombies.

The Idol (HBO Max)

The six-episode series premiere set against the backdrop of the music industry, created by Abel Tesfaye (singer of The Weeknd)Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson (Euphoria), was scheduled for 2022, so it is expected that it can finally be seen during the first months of the year. The American production is presented as a sordid love story in Hollywood, with Lily-Rose Depp and Tesfaye himself as protagonists. The latter is a celebrity self-help guru and cult leader who meets a rising pop star, played by the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. The series does not skimp on sex scenes.

Unfiltered Therapy (Apple TV+)

The creators and writers of the successful ted lassowhose third season will also be released shortly, propose this production in which nothing less than Harrison Ford, although with a secondary character. The plot stars Jason Segel (how i met your mother) a psychotherapist who tries to assimilate the death of his wife by changing his attitude towards life and towards people, in such a way that he becomes a person who will say what comes to his mind at any time and completely honest. Premiere: January 27.

Berlin (Netflix)

There is no date yet, but there is already talk, and a lot, about the prequel to the globally successful The Money Heist. This spin off revolves around the origins of the popular character, Berlin, played by Peter Alonso, deceased at the end of the second season of the series. Alonso is accompanied by new characters, played by Michelle Jenner, Tristn Ulloa, Julio Pea or Begoa Vargasamong others.

The Snow Girl (Netflix)

The premiere of the six-episode adaptation of the successful novel by Javier Castillo It is expected for January 27. The writer himself has been involved in the script for this thriller, which begins on January 5 when a girl disappears among the crowd that comes to see the parade of the Three Kings. On the one hand, the inspector is in charge of the case Milln (Aixa Villagrn) and on the other, Miren (Milena Smith)a trainee journalist who is helped by her colleague Eduardo (José Coronado).