Five series to devour after ‘Intimacy’, the series that has taken ‘Stranger Things’ from first place on Netflix

It is in the ranking of the most watched in eight countries, including Spain, where it competes in the top three with stranger things Y Peaky Blinders. She is Spanish, she has a great cast and has become a must have series fan since its premiere.

Privacy explores the impact of leaking a sex video, and although we already knew that sex scandals sell (see Oblivion Ants that when she was a politician she experienced a situation similar to that of the protagonist of the series, or the most recent with Santi Millán in the spotlight), this series has been one of the surprises of the season.

If, like us, you have fallen into what is already one of the best Spanish series on Netflix, grab a pen and paper to write down others five series with which to calm your desire for more after Privacy.

parrot

Spanish, high intensity like Privacy Y with Adriana Ugarte as protagonista. This thriller about the “Parot” doctrine, directed by Gustavo Ron and Rafael Montesinos, is fast-paced and engaging, and you can watch it on amazon prime video .

anatomy of a scandal

With Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend as protagonists and signed by David E. Kelleythe creator of thrillers like Big Little Lies either Nine Perfect Strangers , Anatomy of a scandal It is a series with a spectacular wardrobe and a great plot. Based on the homonymous novel by Sarah Vaughn relates the trial for a supposed sexual assault of a British politician and you can watch it on netflix .

Lies

If what you are looking for is a thriller of those intense and Made in Spainthe series of Lies with Javier Rey and Angela Cremonte it’s a great option. A series that hooks as much as Privacy, and that delves into a non-consensual sexual encounter. You may watch it on netflix .

Pam & Tommy

If we talk about sexual videos we cannot forget the first sex-tape history Viral, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee video that was leaked in the 90s. A comedy with touches of drama in which Lily James and Sebastian Stan they interpret the actress and the singer in a masterful way. A wonderful series that you can watch on Disney+ .

The Staircase

If we talk about trials, publicizing a crime and real events, we cannot leave out of the list one of The best HBO Max series this year . Toni Colette and Colin Firth play the Petersons. under the baton of the creator of the series, Antonio Campos. A riveting thriller that you can watch on hbo .

