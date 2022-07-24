Five Series to pay attention to. By Ana Josefa Silva

With the exception of Irma Vep —which promises to be one of the great premieres of 2022— these series have gone somewhat unnoticed. And very unfairly.

SOMEONE SOMEWHERE (HBOMax)

An unclassifiable mix of everyday drama and comedy, what this series exudes is humanity.

And it’s exciting because its filmmakers make us look back at the day-to-day life of “unimportant” beings, people who hopefully are protagonists of their own lives.

They are not pretty or less stylized people and they live in a town in Kansas, as second-rate as its inhabitants.

Sam (Bridget Everett) is a single woman, over 40, living with a somewhat dysfunctional family. She sleeps on a sofa since her sister died not long ago, something she still hasn’t fully recovered from.

In this place in the deep US, which one identifies as the one where the most conservative of that country is concentrated, it happens that there are people who do not obey that pattern.

“Someone somewhere” brings together a diverse group of human beings. And this is by far one of its greatest assets. That sober way of reminding us that stereotypes are just that, nothing more. That each person is unique, singular and valuable per se. She even if she is very fat, like Sam, or she has some slight deformities or she is a grandmother who drinks alcohol in excess.

Sam’s life doesn’t seem to have any horizon. But those friendships she once had in high school, people she doesn’t even remember well, reconnect her with her lost dreams. Nothing bombastic; on the contrary: it is about those small and simple things that make us happy, that awaken us to dormant talents, those that everyone has.

Humor is very unique because it arises from unexpected events and situations. Like everything that surrounds this story: always surprising.

“Someone somewhere” is not like anything we have seen but it is like life, no matter how many characters and situations between bizarre and vulgar that appear there.

Great Bridget Everett, singer, stand up comedian and actress.

Somebody Somewhere

Direction: Rob Cohen, Jay Duplass

Screenplay: Patricia Breen, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen

Cinematography: Jim Frohna, Shana Hagan

Cast: Bridget Everett, Mike Hagerty, Jeff Hiller, Danny McCarthy, Mary Catherine Garrison, Murray Hill, Christopher Kahler.

USA, 2022.

Duration: Seven episodes of 30 min.

THEY DON’T KNOW ME (Netflix)

What begins as a courtroom story unfolds over its 4-hour run as a suspenseful thriller that doesn’t finish showing all its cards until the last episode.

And even so.

In the meantime, the viewer will be looking at a drama with traces of tragedy, that unstoppable fate, which completely turns the lives of several people upside down.

Hero (Sam Adewunmi) is a young car salesman in London, the solid rock on which his family stands (his mother, his sister). Responsible and correct, we meet him, however, on a bench, in front of the Judge and a jury.

Hero has been accused of murdering Jamil (Roger Nsengiyumva), a neighborhood drug dealer, with whom he was acquainted. And there is a lot of evidence.

By the time the series begins, Hero has made the decision to fire his lawyer in order to expose the whole truth of what happened to the jury. Something that the professional had advised against.

From then on, the story is a great raconto, which at times brings us back to the present in court.

And, as Hero says, it all begins with the appearance in his life of Kyra (Sophie Wilde), his great love. The femme fatale of all film noir.

Based on a novel, it is a solid and rich story with deep and complex characters.

In a “slow-series” style, the narration slides in an apparent calm. But the idyllic life and then the ecstasy of falling in love are painfully broken when Kyra decides to disappear from Hero’s life. Driven by her desperation, he sets out to find her at any cost.

The series not only reveals what is behind what Kyra hides, but also how the balance was broken in that warm family group.

Delving into the dark side of life has its price, but also good surprises, traces that Hero’s generous mother has left in her son’s school days.

The last episode is heart-stopping.

You Don’t Know Me

Address: Sarmad Masud

Screenplay: Tom Edge. Novel: Imran Mahmood

Photography: Andrew McDonnell

Cast: Sam Adewunmi, Sophie Wilde, Roger Nsengiyumva, Bukky Bakray, Yetunde Oduwole, Michael Balogun, Jo Wheatley, Nicholas Khan, Saskia Chana.

United Kingdom, 2021.

Duration: Four episodes of 60 min.

IRMA VEP (HBOMax)

This is not just any miniseries: created and directed by Olivier Assayas, it is a kind of remake of his own film; it stars renowned Swedish actress Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina; The Danish Girl, for which she won an Oscar) and takes place in Paris during the complicated and frantic filming of… a remake (which will actually be a miniseries).

This is meta-cinema or meta-meta-culture because it is not only the vertiginous and crazy backstage of the shooting of Irma Vep, but also because protagonists and directors enter and leave a fiction (the movie or miniseries they film) until the difference between performer and character

For now, Irma Vep is, in turn, a remake of the silent film classic Les Vampires, which a very neurotic director is forced to turn into a miniseries. This is what those in charge decide, the producers.

To add more sauce, there is a Chinese actress (a nod to the protagonist of the original film), whose presence gives away the commercial interests that occupy the producers.

Satirical, fast-paced and razor-sharp, Irma Vep delights in casting a stark look into the back room of a world both glamorous and deranged.

Mira (A. Vikander) has just achieved box office glory with a very mainstream Hollywood film. Thanks to this, she is surrounded by fans, she has a top manager (cold as fish), an assistant 24/7 for whatever she requires and a treatment like a goddess.

She arrives in Paris to shoot the opposite: that silent black-and-white film (miniseries), which will serve to demonstrate that she also makes cinema-art.

But she also has to act as if it doesn’t affect her that her partner, a beautiful actress, has stood her up to go with the director of her first film. What is not true: because Mira is burning with rage, although she contains it perfectly behind a beautiful smile.

Irma Vep

Direction and screenplay: Olivier Assayas

Music: Thurston Moore

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Alex Descas, Adria Arjona, Fala Chen, Carrie Brownstein, Lars Eidinger, Jess Liaudin, Vincent Lacoste, Jeanne Balibar

USA, 2022.

Duration: 8 episodes of just over 50 minutes. 7 available on the platform. The last one is added on Monday.

FACT:

—Among Assayas’ most notable films, just to name the most recent: Doubles Vies (2018, with Juliette Binoche), Personal Shopper (2017, Palme d’Or at Cannes, with Kristen Stewart); the extraordinary The Other Side of Success (Clouds of Sils Maria, with Juliette Binoche and Kristen Stewart), L’Heure d’été (2008, with Juliette Binoche).

—Irma Vep is from 1996 and starred Maggie Cheung (In The Mood for Love, by Wong Kar-Wai), Jean-Pierre Léaud (the child protagonist of The 400 Blows, by François Truffaut, the emblematic film of the Nouvelle Vague ) and there is also Alex Descas, in the same role as in the miniseries: Desormeaux.

THE THING ABOUT PAM (Star +)

A double success for Renée Zellwegger, as the protagonist and as producer.

This miniseries recreates the events surrounding a notorious murder that occurred in Troy, a small town in Missouri, in 2011.

In a successful characterization (great work of makeup, costumes and hairdressing), the actress plays the very peculiar Pam Hupp, a beloved neighbor of the community.

Charming, “chinchosa” and smiling, always with a giant glass of colorful juice that she prepares and buys at her favorite store, Pam is a respected mother of a family.

When her friend Betsy Faria is murdered, she collaborates with the investigation that puts the deceased’s husband, Russ, behind bars.

It took some time for Justice to discover that the murderer had been Pam. Not that she was very careful to cover her tracks, just that with her crazy way of seeing and manipulating reality she supposed that nothing could reach her.

What distinguishes this production from the dozens of miniseries and crime docudramas is the peculiar stamp that its directors gave it.

All of this sinister history is wrapped in pastel tones, like Pam’s moods.

Very much in the style of John Waters, director of films such as Pinks Flamingos (1972) or Hairspray (1988), a mixture of gore, “freak” characters, overloaded with makeup and color. Transgressive comedies, which became cult films.

The Thing About Pam maintains a gentle, comedic tone, nullifying realism through this stylistic device.

The Thing About Pam

Direction: Scott Winant, Adam Kane, Logan Kibens

Screenplay: Jenny Klein, Jessika Borsiczky, Kirk A. Moore, Travis Sentell

Music: Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli

Photography: John Brawley

Cast: Renée Zellweger, Judy Greer, Adam David Thompson, Catherine Carlen, Patricia French, Michael Krikorian, Ricky Catter.

USA, 2022.

Duration. Six episodes of 54 min.

PRIVACY (Netflix)

Powerful and very attractive story with a courageous protagonist and spectacular settings.

Political intrigue, family and social drama that takes place in a Basque city, where Malen (Itziar Ituño) has dedicated his life to politics. Married and with a teenage daughter, she has come to occupy the mayor’s seat and is running for re-election with the support of her party.

About this perfect life, with brief escapades to a French beach to practice surf, a bomb falls: someone broadcasts a sexual video on Social Networks in which Malen appears having sex with a subject on a beach.

Hard and stoic, she is not intimidated, but not only her political future falters, her family life is shattered: her husband is a very understanding guy but the harassment of the press and the omnipresence of a viral video do their thing. In turn, her daughter suffers the consequences at school.

A police inspector, in charge of these cases (the great Ana Wagener), approaches Malen to investigate. Malen adamantly refuses: he doesn’t want anything to get in the way of his career.

But in the meantime, a murder occurs.

In parallel, a factory worker, who has experienced a similar situation, ends up committing suicide due to the harassment and teasing of her factory colleagues. Her sister will dedicate herself to looking for the culprits.

In addition to being captivating and highly entertaining, the series is an intelligent and sharp statement about the right to privacy, social murder and the double standard with which situations like this are measured depending on whether it is a man or a woman.

Here there is an accurate claim about a very hackneyed word: patriarchy.

And an interesting discussion about guilt, what it means to be a victim (and that does not sound like “weakness”), healthy activism that is one that does not stay in mourning, the search for the truth “to suffer in peace”.

Privacy

Direction: Laura Sarmiento (Creator), Verónica Fernández (Creator), Jorge Torregrossa, Koldo Almandoz, Ben Gutteridge, Marta Font.

Screenplay: Laura Sarmiento, Veronica Fernandez

Music: Aitor Etxebarria

Cast: Itziar Ituño, Verónica Echegui, Ana Wagener, Emma Suárez, Patricia López Arnaiz, Yune Nogueiras, Daniel Barea Cabrera, Eduardo Lloveras, Miguel Garcés, Elisabeth Larena

Spain, 2022.

Duration: Eight episodes of 48 min.

