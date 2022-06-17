Five short Netflix series to watch this long weekend

If you are one of the people who take advantage of the holidays to rest and be at home, Netflix is ​​a great companion to spend the day. We tell you some short series that you can find on the platform, to start and end this long weekend in June.

this shit is beyond me

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, this series mixes comedy, drama, and fantasy, and is a great option to watch this long weekend on the Netflix platform. It stars Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Richard Ellis, Zachary S. Williams, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, and David Theune.

The production takes place over seven short episodes, so it can be seen completely in less than three hours. It tells the story of Sydney, a high school teenager as she grapples with the complexities of her age, her family, her emerging sexuality, and the mysterious superpowers that begin to awaken deep within her. .

anatomy of a scandal

Directed by David Blue García, this short series that can be seen on Netflix was directed by SJ Clarkson and is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. It has a cast made up of: Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Michelle Dockery, Naomi Scott, Ben Radcliffe, Josette Simon, Jonathan Coy, Violet Verigo, Rita McDonald Damper, Sophie Jo Wasson, Kathryn Wilder, among others.

This story takes place in 6 episodes and takes an estimated time of 4.5 hours to see it complete. It tells the story of James, a charismatic Westminster politician who is accused of rape, which turns his world and his marriage upside down.

Sophie, his wife, is convinced of James’s innocence and goes to great lengths to clear his name. Meanwhile, Kate is the prosecutor hired for the case. She is an educated woman, ambitious and convinced that James is guilty. Kate is determined to make James pay for his crimes. The series thus shows both sides of a trial in which we will question whether James is really innocent or not.

feel good

From the UK, this comedy series directed by Ally Pankiw is a good option to watch this long weekend in June. Available on Netflix, it takes place in two short seasons that, in total, take about five hours in front of the screen.

Mae Martin, Lisa Kudrow, Phil Burgers, Ramon Tikaram, Ritu Arya, Sophie Thompson, Rebecca Gethings, Charlotte Ritchie, Tom Durant Pritchard, are part of the cast of this miniseries that follows the Canadian comedian, Mae Martin, who lives in London dealing with withdrawal, addiction, and his relationship with his girlfriend, who was previously straight.

The time I give you

A Spanish series that caused a furor among users of the platform, which has led it to become one of the most popular on Netflix. It is an original Netflix production starring Nadia de Santiago, who is also the creator, and Álvaro Cervantes.

As this series is made up of ten episodes of 11 minutes each, you can watch it in 1 hour and 50 minutes on the platform. The plot involves an intimate journey through the lives of a couple who falls in love and, inevitably, eventually decides to separate.

Thus, it tells of overcoming a breakup of that couple, where a girl tries to forget and leave behind a romantic mistake that she has made in the past but that has left a very big impact on her life. Every day that passes, Lina tries to reduce the time she spends thinking about Nico, and that this is one minute less so that she can move forward with her life and have a different direction.

Madam CJ Walker: A Self Made Woman

It is a short drama series starring Octavia Spencer and directed by Kasi Lemmons and DeMane Davis. Throughout four episodes, the biography of an African-American businesswoman named CJ Walker is developed, and can be watched in three hours on Netflix.

The cast is made up of Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Blair Underwood, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, Bill Bellamy, Zahra Bentham and Mouna Traoré, among others. According to Netflix’s synopsis, the production is a fictional depiction of “the untold and highly irreverent story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madame CJ Walker and how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous and some somewhat frivolous relatives to become America’s first self-made black woman millionaire.”

