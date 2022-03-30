Five “smart” appliances that help you live better

“Smart” appliances have arrived to make our lives easier. Give a button in the mobile app or a voice command to the assistant to start working for us and that we can devote ourselves to other tasks (or rest, why not). These five connected appliances can help us live better.





We start the selection of “smart” appliances with the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer (87.17 euros), an air fryer with a capacity of 3.5 liters to cook for about four people and adjustable temperature from 40 to 200 degrees. With auto power off, it has OLED screen, 1,500W of power, different programs depending on what you want to cook and control via smartphone, Google Assistant and Alexa.

For those who need coffee to be people, a coffeemaker like the De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next (99 euros) can prepare coffees of up to five sizes depending on the type of drink. It is compatible with three different sizes of capsules and the preparation of the coffee is very simple: just press a button. It has Centrifusion technology to spin ground coffee and water together up to 4,000 revolutions in order to create the cream. Automatically updates over Wi-Fi to offer the best preparation experience.





If you prefer tea, the princess kettle (66.62 euros) stainless steel with a capacity of 1.7 liters is capable of preparing up to seven cups. It has a power of 2200W so that it is ready as soon as possible and the user is the one who chooses the temperature: from 40 to 100ºC, depending on the type of tea you are going to drink. With the Homewizard Kitchen mobile app you can set the boiling temperature, program the kettle to have the water always ready and the heat function keeps the water at a good temperature for two hours. It can also be controlled by Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa.





Cleaning is not liked by many, so a robot vacuum cleaner like the eufy RoboVac 15C (199.99 euros) we can get rid of sweeping so often. Equipped with a Wi-Fi connection to control it by smartphone or integrate it with voice assistants such as Alexa, know where you are in the house and create cleaning schedules for the week, it has an autonomy of around 100 minutes per charge, a large 0.6 liter tank and a triple filter system to achieve a clean home. The suction power of this model is about 1,300 Pa.





We finished with the air purifier LEVOIT Core 200S (84.99 euros), a device with a cylindrical design that absorbs the air around it and purifies it by sending it in all directions. It achieves a coverage of about 35 m2 in less than 30 minutes, making it interesting for both medium and large-sized rooms. It has a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. With CADR 170m3/h it can eliminate, according to the firm, 99.97% of contaminants to be protected from allergies, pollen, dust, mites, dander and pet hair, smoke, etc. It is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.





