Five suspense series on Netflix that you may not have known and that you may love | series | netflix | suspense | CHEK

If you are a fan of killers in the midst of disturbing stories in fearful places, or perhaps of criminal hunters who have a calm perception about sinister disturbed minds, you certainly cannot miss these disturbing series that Netflix has for you.

These options show the suspense genre in all its dimensions, be sure to enjoy them through one of the most used streaming platforms in the world.

Marcella – 3 seasons

She is the London detective who, despite marital problems, tragedies, memory lapses and conflicts as a mother, always catches the killer. In the cast we can find names like Anna Friel, Ray Panthaki and Nicholas Pinnock.

Do you know who it is? – 1 season

When a violent attack in her town exposes hidden threats and deadly secrets, a woman begins to unravel her mother’s dark past. The series stars Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote and Jessica Barden.

Clickbait – 1 season

After Nick Brewer’s kidnapping takes a wicked cyber twist, his associates scramble to find out who’s behind it and their motivations. The cast has names like Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel and Adrian Grenier.

The Sinner – 4 seasons

In a small New York town, a troubled detective seeks to solve chilling crimes while waging a battle against his own demons. The cast is made up of Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel and Carrie Coon.

The worst roommate imaginable – 1 season

Violent scammers. ruthless killers. These true stories reveal some of the worst coexistence imaginable.

