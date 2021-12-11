Five symptoms of an Omicron variable not to be ignored

Various organizations indicated in portability of the new alternative. Although the virus can be highly transmissible, it is its severity that determines the mortality rate among people.

The latest variant of the havoc delta around the world. Not only is it highly contagious, it also causes mild to moderate to severe symptoms ranging from high fever and persistent cough to shortness of breath, chest pain, and low oxygen levels in the blood.

Symptoms to watch out for

• Minor cases have been reported so far

Given that the new strain contains more than 30 mutations in the Spike protein, unlike any previous strain, experts believe it could escape vaccine immunity, which is why it is spreading like wildfire. However, so far, cases around the world have been “mild”. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that the latest SARS-CoV-2 can easily infect those who have had the virus previously or have been fully vaccinated. However, the WHO also notes that the disease will be milder than the delta variant.

• People suffer from fatigue

Similar to the previous variants, Omicron from COVID can cause extreme tiredness or fatigue. A person may feel excessively tired, have low energy, and may have a strong desire for rest, which can interrupt daily activities. However, it is important to note that fatigue can also result from other causes and health problems. Make sure you get tested to confirm your condition.

• Patients complain of a sore throat

According to South African physician Angelique Coetzee, individuals with Omicron complained of a “scratched” throat rather than a sore throat, which is unusual. While the two may be somewhat similar, the former may be more associated with throat irritation while the latter is more painful.

• Patients also have a mild fever that goes away on its own

Since the emergence of the new Corona virus, a mild to moderate fever is one of the signs of infection with the Covid-19 virus. But while the fevers of the earlier strains had a long-lasting effect on patients, the current variant induces a mild body temperature that improves on its own, according to Dr. Coetzee.

• You may experience night sweats and muscle aches

In another South African Department of Health update, GP Unben Pillay listed the symptoms patients are experiencing. It is suggested that night sweats may reveal symptoms of a new Omicron variant that can appear at night. Night sweats occur when you sweat so much that your clothes and sheets get wet even if you’re lying in a cool place. This, according to the doctor, may be accompanied by other symptoms including “a lot of muscle aches”.

• Evidence of dry cough

In addition to this, the doctor has suggested that dry cough can also appear in people with Omicron. It was a more common symptom in earlier races as well. A dry cough occurs when a piercing sound is pushed to remove any throat irritation from the airways.

More recent documented evidence indicates that the new Omicron variant causes only mild symptoms.

Contrary to the symptoms of the previous variants, the Omicron variant is believed to show no signs of loss of smell and / or taste, there have been no cases of nasal obstruction, nasal obstruction, and those affected by the new strain have not complained of a temperature. very high.

