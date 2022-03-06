Five things to know about biologic treatment of psoriasis

It is important to take into account some factors that could influence an effective therapy in a certain pathology.

Plaque manifestation is the most common when talking about psoriasis.

Psoriasis continues to be one of the pathologies that most affects the world population, being moderate a condition that ranges from 3 to 10% and chronic or severe more than 10%. This pathology is characterized by presenting in plaques and usually originates in the patient discomfort and high sensitivity in the area.

In the same way, there is a variety of treatments that can be effective against this skin condition, those of a biological type are those monoclonal bodies and diffusion proteins that are responsible for blocking those agents, enzymes or molecules that produce an inflammatory condition in the disease.

On the other hand, it is of great importance that a patient Take into account whether this type of biological therapy can be effective and safe, since the response it can produce tends to vary on an individual basis. For this, the following must be taken into account:

Evaluate if there is any type or joint discomfort

It’s normal that a patient who suffers from psoriasis also develops at a point of the condition psoriatic arthritis, because as is known this condition is immunological and approximately 25% of patients suffer from the second condition already mentioned.

For this type of therapy to be effective, the GP must validate that there are no symptoms in the joints of both the upper and lower limbs, since biological therapy may not be very effective when suffering from this comorbidity.

Essential to take into account statistics when suffering from serious secondary events

It is necessary to take into account that some symptoms or serious effects produced by psoriasis can put the patient’s immunity and system at risk, therefore, the development and manifestation of serious infections may appear, for this reason, it is necessary that the patient takes into account as well as his GP the probability of infection through inhibitors of interleukin-17 and interleukin-12/23, during the administration of biological therapy.

Complete information on the possibility of being treated with biologicals

It is normal that access to this type of medication is limited by the high costs that they have, however, in some cases health insurers they have in their plan this type of treatmentwhich is of great importance to include it within the program and medical history of the patient, in the same way, the doctor must inform the possibility of this type of therapy.

therapeutic compliance

Although compliance rates are higher for biologics than for other types of psoriasis treatments, they are still not optimal. In some health entities, the drugs are safeguarded and the patient is given an appointment for the application of their dose on a monthly or quarterly basis, in this way a complete therapy process is ensured.

In the case of loading doses at the beginning of treatment, the injections could be provided to the patient with adequate instructions on how and when to apply them.

Emergence of a new biologic for psoriasis

It may be that certain types of therapies that are being carried out with a certain biological tend to suspend or may be changed due to the results or improvements that appear in another, it is important that the patient as well as the doctor in charge of this follow-up evaluate alternatives and depending on the components of the new medicine a change is carried out.

For example, some studies validate the contrast between drugs and their effectiveness: “BE READY bimekizumab was compared with placebo, presenting an improvement of 90% or more in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) in 91% of patients at week 16 of having The BE VIVID study compared bimekizumab with ustekinumab (an interleukin-12/23 blocker) and placebo, finding that 85% of the bimekizumab group had a PASI of 90% versus 50% of the ustekinumab group in 16 weeks.”