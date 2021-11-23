Five things to know about the Chinese energy crisis From FinanciaLounge



Carol Liao, Economist of Pimco, explains that the campaign for the reduction of

carbon is the key factor and will affect growth, but perhaps less heavily

expected. Positive vision on raw materials

Since mid-August, China has been hit by the worst electricity shortage in decades,

which has led to rationing in many provinces, with power cuts have troubled

families and industries, from the manufacturing centers of Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, to

north-eastern provinces of the rust belt of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang. Production

industry has fallen to levels last seen in early 2020. Beijing has managed to alleviate the

crisis since October, but the State Grid Corporation of China has warned that winter will be

still hard. Not only energy security, but growth is also threatened afterwards

being challenged by the problems of the real estate sector and by the squeeze

legislation. In the third quarter, GDP grew to 4.9%, missing forecasts and

indicating that the recovery is weakening. The energy crisis could affect the

Chinese fourth quarter growth of about 0.6 points, but the actual impact will be

probably less severe.

SPEED FROM POST-COVID BOOM

This was revealed by a comment by Carol Liao, Economist for China at Pimco, who

highlights five things to know about the energy crisis in China. The first is that the

campaign for carbon reduction is the key factor: the post-COVID driven boom

from exports has caused energy demand to soar, making the target of

government by reducing carbon and triggering the wave of rationing. In second

place, since 2016, China has limited coal and raised environmental standards of

existing mines. The supply has struggled to keep pace with the strong industrial recovery since

2020 against the reduction of production, causing prices to rise.

IMPACT LESS THAN EXPECTED

But, Liao notes in the third point, the actual impact on the economy may be less

severe than expected. Rationing will probably remain a constraint for production e

offered in the short term, but may not cause much additional damage if it does

meet a weaker demand, which is already coming from a real estate sector in

slowdown and strict controls on the pandemic. Also, there seems to be room for

maneuver to loosen energy restrictions. Pimco expects GDP growth

slow down to around 5% in 2022 and therefore energy control will no longer be a constraint. Yes

also expects a slowdown in investments and exports, while the recovery of services

it is less energy intensive and should continue, helping to rebalance

supply and demand of energy.

CHINESE GOALS, GLOBAL IMPLICATIONS

China’s carbon reduction targets may have

global implications, and if current rationing persists, they can curb it

Chinese export momentum and further weigh on the bottlenecks of the chains

supply, which in turn can lead to increased inflation at

consumption in the target markets. Finally, Pimco expresses a vision as a whole

constructive on the Asian commodities sector, based on its moderate visibility

on financial performance over the next six months.

CONSTRUCTIVE VISION ON RAW MATERIALS

For this, Pimco favors companies that not only expect to benefit from the ups

commodity prices, but which it believes already have a strong stand-alone credit profile.

Among the key commodities, Pimco is positive on steel, aluminum, oil and gas, while

she is cautious about iron ore and coking coal. Given the growing uncertainty

economic impact of China and the potential repercussions around the world, points out in

Liao conclusion, investors should take a more selective approach in their own

investments, while it is a particularly crucial time for active management, given

that politics and idiosyncratic risks result in further divergence between winners and

won.

