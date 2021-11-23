Five things to know about the Chinese energy crisis From FinanciaLounge
Carol Liao, Economist of Pimco, explains that the campaign for the reduction of
carbon is the key factor and will affect growth, but perhaps less heavily
expected. Positive vision on raw materials
Since mid-August, China has been hit by the worst electricity shortage in decades,
which has led to rationing in many provinces, with power cuts have troubled
families and industries, from the manufacturing centers of Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, to
north-eastern provinces of the rust belt of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang. Production
industry has fallen to levels last seen in early 2020. Beijing has managed to alleviate the
crisis since October, but the State Grid Corporation of China has warned that winter will be
still hard. Not only energy security, but growth is also threatened afterwards
being challenged by the problems of the real estate sector and by the squeeze
legislation. In the third quarter, GDP grew to 4.9%, missing forecasts and
indicating that the recovery is weakening. The energy crisis could affect the
Chinese fourth quarter growth of about 0.6 points, but the actual impact will be
probably less severe.
SPEED FROM POST-COVID BOOM
This was revealed by a comment by Carol Liao, Economist for China at Pimco, who
highlights five things to know about the energy crisis in China. The first is that the
campaign for carbon reduction is the key factor: the post-COVID driven boom
from exports has caused energy demand to soar, making the target of
government by reducing carbon and triggering the wave of rationing. In second
place, since 2016, China has limited coal and raised environmental standards of
existing mines. The supply has struggled to keep pace with the strong industrial recovery since
2020 against the reduction of production, causing prices to rise.
IMPACT LESS THAN EXPECTED
But, Liao notes in the third point, the actual impact on the economy may be less
severe than expected. Rationing will probably remain a constraint for production e
offered in the short term, but may not cause much additional damage if it does
meet a weaker demand, which is already coming from a real estate sector in
slowdown and strict controls on the pandemic. Also, there seems to be room for
maneuver to loosen energy restrictions. Pimco expects GDP growth
slow down to around 5% in 2022 and therefore energy control will no longer be a constraint. Yes
also expects a slowdown in investments and exports, while the recovery of services
it is less energy intensive and should continue, helping to rebalance
supply and demand of energy.
CHINESE GOALS, GLOBAL IMPLICATIONS
China’s carbon reduction targets may have
global implications, and if current rationing persists, they can curb it
Chinese export momentum and further weigh on the bottlenecks of the chains
supply, which in turn can lead to increased inflation at
consumption in the target markets. Finally, Pimco expresses a vision as a whole
constructive on the Asian commodities sector, based on its moderate visibility
on financial performance over the next six months.
CONSTRUCTIVE VISION ON RAW MATERIALS
For this, Pimco favors companies that not only expect to benefit from the ups
commodity prices, but which it believes already have a strong stand-alone credit profile.
Among the key commodities, Pimco is positive on steel, aluminum, oil and gas, while
she is cautious about iron ore and coking coal. Given the growing uncertainty
economic impact of China and the potential repercussions around the world, points out in
Liao conclusion, investors should take a more selective approach in their own
investments, while it is a particularly crucial time for active management, given
that politics and idiosyncratic risks result in further divergence between winners and
won.
