Five Timur Bekmambetov movies you shouldn’t miss if you love action and adventure – Russia Beyond

The Russian-Kazakh director and producer has been able to experiment with different genres in his career and landed in Hollywood a long time ago. Here are our tips on his films to see

Timur Bekmambetov (1961-) became a household name to the general public in 2004 thanks to his vampire film “The Night’s Watch” (original Russian title: “Ночной дозор“; “Nochnój Dozór”). A fame reinforced by the 2006 sequel “Watchmen of the Day” (“Дневной дозор“; “Dnevnój dozór”). He then made his Hollywood directorial debut in “Wanted – Choose Your Destiny” (2008) with Angelina Jolie, James McAvoy and Morgan Freeman.

Timur Bekmambetov Legion Media

As a producer, Bekmambetov has tried his hand at almost all genres, working on comedies (“Выкрутасы“; “Vykrutasy; title for the foreign market “Lucky Trouble”; 2011), horror films (“Unfriended”, 2014 and “Unfollowed”, 2018), thrillers (“Searching”, 2018), war dramas (“Lessons of Persian”, 2000); space sagas (“The Time of the First”, 2017) and historical dramas such as “Edison – The Man Who Enlightened the World” (2017), which he co-produced with Martin Scorsese.

5 / “Ben-Hur” (2016)

Timur Bekmambetov / Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 2016

It is a film adaptation of Lew Wallace’s 1880 hit novel “Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ”, and is essentially a remake of William Wyler’s legendary 1959 film, starring Charlton Heston, which won 11 Oscars. .

Prince Judah Ben-Hur (Jack Huston) and his half-brother Messala (Toby Kebbell) were inseparable in childhood. But like all things that seem too good to be true, their friendship soon turns into rivalry. Driven by jealousy, Messala wants to prove what he is capable of as a mercenary in the army. On the contrary, Judas marries and leads a quiet life at home. The two brothers meet eight years later, when the gap between them has now become an abyss.

Timur Bekmambetov / Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 2016

Apparently, the famous “Panem et circenses!” of the time of the ancient Romans has not yet lost its charm. Bekmambetov’s version of the epic Ben-Hur story is packed with action and drama. His “Ben-Hur” is a completely satisfying and family-friendly Hollywood blockbuster, with beautiful action-packed scenes and spectacular adventure sequences.

4 / “The Legend of the Vampire Hunter” (2012)

Timur Bekmambetov / 20th Century Fox, Bazelevs, Tim Burton Productions, 2012

American writer Seth Grahame-Smith has taken the story of a family under attack by evil spirits to the highest level. Abraham Lincoln (Benjamin Walker) will go to great lengths to exterminate the vampires before they realize their evil plan to take over the United States (the original title of the film is “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”).

Timur Bekmambetov / 20th Century Fox, Bazelevs, Tim Burton Productions, 2012

Born director Timur Bekmambetov knows how to immerse viewers in an exciting action movie. Fans will love the astonishing stunts and strong action elements of this film, which proves to be an exceptional journey for all lovers of vampire stories.

3 / “Wanted – Choose your destiny” (2008)

Timur Bekmambetov / Universal Pictures, 2008

Timur Bekmambetov has proven his worth as a very visual director by turning a simple comic story into a rather realistic tale of what happens to an anonymous man (played by James McAvoy) when he meets a blue-eyed woman and killer instinct (Angelina Jolie).

Timur Bekmambetov / Universal Pictures, 2008

Celebrity names were certainly a box office guarantee, but the success wasn’t just down to that. “Wanted” is full of action, suspense and intrigue. Roaring subway trains, compelling close-ups, death-defying stunts, and slow-motion scenes – the entire visual range of “Wanted” is designed to tease nerves, thrills, and pump adrenaline, keeping viewers with bated breath! With a perfect blend of action, drama and talent, “Wanted” is a textbook blockbuster.

2 / “Profile” (2018)

Timur Bekmambetov / Bazelevs, 2018

A freelance journalist goes undercover as a Muslim bride hoping to expose a recruiter for the Islamic State (IS, former ISIS terrorists). But things are bad, and the reckless British woman risks her life. Amy (Valene Kane) begins communicating with Bilel (Shazad Latif) on Skype, gathering more and more information for her reportage, as she falls more and more under the terrorist’s influence. Interestingly, the action in “Profile” takes place strictly and exclusively on the computer screen, in the “Screenlife” format, with viewers taking a peek at the journalist’s computer via Facebook, FaceTime, YouTube, web browser and apps. messaging.

“Profile” was inspired by the international bestseller entitled “In the head of a jihadist” by French journalist Anna Érelle. The film had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Panorama Audience Award.

1 / “Devyataev” / “V2. Escape from Hell “(2021)

Timur Bekmambetov, Sergej Trofimov / Bazelevs, Columbia Pictures, 2021

The film is based on the true story of Mikhail Devyataev (in the Russian version his surname is the title), a Soviet fighter pilot who was made a prisoner of war in the summer of 1944 and sent first to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp and then to another on the island of Usedom in the Baltic Sea. In a twist of fate, the island was also home to a Nazi test site, where new jets and ballistic missiles were being developed. Devyataev (played by Pavel Priluchnyj) is sentenced to sure death, unless he tries to escape… According to Bekmambetov, his film is, first and foremost, a question of setting priorities, of justice and honor, of choices and results. The action film is inspired by Mikhail Devyataev’s autobiographical short story written in 1962 and aptly titled “Escape from Hell”.

Timur Bekmambetov, Sergej Trofimov / Bazelevs, Columbia Pictures, 2021

“V2. Escape from Hell ”is full of drama, action and nail-biting suspense, with video game technology adding authenticity to the film. It is also the first high-budget film shot entirely in portrait format for smartphones.

Last, but not least, Till Lindemann, the lead singer of the German rock group Rammstein, performed a touching Soviet song called “Ljubimyj Gorod” (“Beloved City”) for the film. Check out the video, because he sang it in Russian like no other, really.

READ ALSO: “V-2. Escape from Hell ”, the new Russian blockbuster about the Second World War

To use Russia Beyond materials it is mandatory to indicate the link to the original piece