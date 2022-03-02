Five tips for choosing a good aesthetic doctor

Related news

Beauty has come a long way and it’s obvious -and lucky for everyone- that it will never stop. Research and training have allowed us to improve the lives of many people, work on their emotions through appearance, treat health and self-esteem problems, help them improve the quality of life. Beauty is not frivolity, It is something very serious when professionals intervene so that through it your life can be better.

And in that sector of beauty, aesthetic medicine plays a very important role. I would like to point out that the intrusiveness and lack of seriousness and professionalism that we live in the sector of aesthetic medicine is splashing us professionals that we are committed to a very personalized diagnosis, that we have a team of doctors in constant training and with experience backed by years of work, adequate facilities and safe protocols that have been analyzed for a long time before putting them into practice in our centers.

Aesthetic medicine and aesthetic treatments have become a hook to attract the public to certain centers or to gain followers. Something unfortunate that seems to me to revile the medical profession.

It is true that in recent times the media or journalists who are experts in this matter have also made it known and that even the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME) has warned of it in an official statement, but even so, what get it arouse fear in many users and ask the question: How should I choose a good aesthetic doctor? What should I consider? What information do you need to know which one is the right one?

It is obvious that finding the right one could be almost as difficult as finding the perfect partner that will make our lives beautiful. However, when you handle information or have resources to know what profile should meet someone who promises to improve your appearance safely and appropriatelythe choice becomes easier.

What to consider

In my opinion, there are several aspects that must be taken into account. One of them is training and accreditation as a doctor trained in the area of ​​aesthetic medicine, but also his endorsement as a person who enjoys reputation and who works in a center that also has a flawless track record.

Another relevant aspect is that it works with a personalized diagnosis. No physician should recommend a protocol without first performing a personal study exhaustively. In addition, today we have equipment that also supports the arguments and that manages to create a 3D face and analyze the skin internally to define where to act and what our aging process will be like to achieve more effective results.

On the other hand, if in doubt, the SEME is a serious source to go to for information and to be able to assure you of the professionalism and seriousness of who is going to treat you. On their own website, they indicate several points that, added to those that I have indicated, are impassable and must be strictly adhered to.

For example, maintain the confidentiality of everything that the patient explains to him and of what is proposed to him to improve aspects of his face or body.

To all this we must add the importance of an aesthetic doctor having adequate means and facilities to protect the health of patients and to be able to provide them with impeccable care.

On the other hand, a suitable aesthetic doctor will never advise you on treatments that are not endorsed by scientific evidence, for which he or she is not properly prepared, nor will he advise you for reasons unrelated to criteria of efficacy and indication.

As indicated by the SEME, it should also be avoid those experts in “selling” false hopes about the results of a treatment, because you should never mislead a patient or recommend an inappropriate protocol that will never achieve the promised results for profit.

Let’s be serious about something so extremely important. As professionals, we must keep ourselves in constant training, participate in national and international conferences, work on real cases that help us improve in practice and in theory, and never put the patient last.

*Paz Torralba is CEO of the beauty and aesthetic medicine center The Beauty Concept.

