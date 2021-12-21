Five tips for online purchases from the Postal Police

In the last two years, the habits of Italian citizens have changed profoundly, with a decisive evolution in the digitization of the country. After the practical need to take advantage of online services that made up for the physical ones during the lockdown phases, the use of the web has become a habit for Italian families, who have appreciated its simplicity, speed and convenience. Being able to manage purchases and sales, even between private individuals, from the comfort of their own home has become the new normality for 44% of Italians *, who have also chosen online for second hand goods.

This habit, also in view of the shopping boom that has been registered in recent days close to Christmas, brings attention back to the importance of using the services offered by the web and apps safely, in particular as regards the purchase and sale between private; a subject on which the Postal and Communications Police and Subito have been providing information for years. This is why the Postal Police wants to be alongside citizens once again with a joint action with Subito, the # 1 platform in Italy to sell and buy in a sustainable way with over 13 million unique monthly users, promoting a peaceful shopping experience. and safe at every stage thanks to “5 tips for shopping” online between individuals, to make online purchases remotely and safely. A few simple rules to follow and which cover the entire purchase process, from the time of research and choice of the item you intend to buy, to contact with the seller and until the desired item is received.

Postal Police is at the forefront to assist citizens on network security, helping them to identify possible risks and become more familiar with the channel, developing defense tools. Information and prevention are strategic: this is why it is part of its mission to provide consumers with practical advice, so that they are the first to recognize when there is something suspicious, but also and above all to help them live this shopping experience. with all the serenity it deserves.

“We do a lot to make Subito a safe place, but as the leader of private trading in Italy we also have a responsibility to help our users make informed decisions. In this, the collaboration with the Postal Police is decisive for us, especially in terms of prevention and information, ”said Massimiliano Dotti, Customer Experience Director of Subito. “Every day 2.7 million Italians use us for their purchases and it is essential to provide them with a platform where they can buy and sell safely. This is why we have introduced the new TuttoSubito service, which integrates payment and shipping into the platform, for a door-to-door service that shortens distances by increasing safety, protecting seller and buyer “.

And here are the “5 tips for shopping” online between individuals, remotely and safely made by the Postal and Communications Police and Subito:

INQUIRE ABOUT

Always find out what you want to buy based on the three fundamental characteristics of an ad:

Price → Always compare different ads to get a better idea of ​​the price without being lured by too low an amount.

Photos → Prefer announcements with clear and detailed photos and, when possible, with videos or virtual tours.

Description → Always focus on well-structured and correctly written ads, able to provide you with all the information you need.

CONTACT THE ADVERTISER WITH THE OFFICIAL CHAT

Always use the official chat of the platform you are using, integrated into the App.

For any type of communication, staying within the official platform always guarantees you greater safety and protection.

To avoid nasty surprises, be wary of those who insistently ask you to be contacted via email or alternative chat.

PROTECT PERSONAL AND SENSITIVE DATA

Always protect your personal and sensitive data. Always carefully consider what data to provide thinking if they are really necessary for what you are doing.

Always pay attention to stay within the official platform, following the instructions step by step to complete the sale in a safe and guaranteed way.

Never use external or insecure links where you are asked for sensitive or payment information.

For any doubts, always contact the official support center of the platform.

ALWAYS CHOOSE OFFICIAL PAYMENT AND SHIPPING SYSTEMS

Always choose the official payment and shipping systems, integrated into the purchase process in the App.

With these systems, each phase of the sale will be entirely managed and guaranteed by the platform.

Thanks to the purchase protection, the money will be held by the platform and sent to the seller only after you have confirmed receipt of the item.

Always choose integrated shipping to conclude a deal safely, being able to monitor the status of the shipment and follow the entire buying and selling process.

GIVE YOUR OWN OPINION

Prefer business with positively rated users and work together to make your favorite trading platform safer and more connected.

Always evaluate the users you do business with. Your review is important because it allows other users to get to know each other, to trust and to create a safer environment.

With the aim of reaching as many Italians as possible, the “5 tips for shopping” online between individuals are available on Subito Magazine (www.subito.it/magazine) and on the Postal and Communications Police (www.commissariatodips.it and www.poliziadistato.it) and will also be promoted through social networks and dedicated communication activities.

