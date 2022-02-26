Five titles based on true crime cases to watch on Netflix this weekend

“Ted Bundy: sleeping with the murderer” is on the list and is a film that exposes the life of the criminal who took the lives of various women in the US (Netflix)

Real-life murder and crime case stories have become a widely watched genre that comes in the form of documentaries, movies, and series. through the services streaming, many more viewers can easily access this type of content and follow episode by episode without ever losing the thread of the investigation. For that reason, we present a list of five productions of this type to enjoy this weekend in Netflix.

Ted Bundy: sleeping with the killer

Zack Efron and Lily Collins star in this film based on true events around one of the worst murderers in the history of the United States: Ted Bundy . As it happened, everything starts with the normal life of a happy couple until, suddenly, the man is arrested and accused of the murder of several young women. He used his attractiveness and charisma to his advantage to deny his crimes and turned his trial into a full show for the public in the 1970s.

Zac Efron played Ted Bundy in the biopic about the American killer. (Netflix)

Don’t Mess With Cats: An Internet Killer

This documentary series continues a case that shook Facebook and a group of netizens who wanted to hunt down a murderer and animal abuser. Following in the footsteps of this as yet unidentified subject, a series of crimes that this person committed and shared on the internet is unraveled. Why did he do it? Canadian’s greatest wish Luka Magnotta was to achieve fame no matter what it cost him along the way.

“Don’t Mess With Cats: An Internet Killer” is one of the most popular documentaries on the platform. (Netflix)

The snake

This fictional miniseries was based on the crimes he committed charles sobhraja serial killer and swindler of French and Vietnamese origin. Between 1975 and 1976, he murdered and robbed young tourists visiting parts of Thailand and Nepal. . Together with her Canadian girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Lecler, he travels the world under a false identity and stolen passports to sell the jewelry she stole. However, all his plans will be ruined when a Dutch diplomat launches an investigation into the murder of two citizens of his country and the clues point to a Sobhraj as the main suspect.

Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman star in this crime limited series. (Netflix)

Gabri’s Trials and l Fernandez

In 2013, Gabriel Fernandez, an eight-year-old boy, died as a result of the torture and ill-treatment he suffered for eight months. His mother, Pearl, and his boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, were found guilty of the murder and sent to prison. The little boy lived through the worst moments of his life. in a single season, The documentary tries to explain in detail the tragic experience that involved this minor.

“The trials of Gabriel Fernández” portrays the events that marked the life of an eight-year-old boy before his death. (Netflix)

Crime Scene: Cecil Hotel Disappearance

The mysterious case of the death of elisa lam at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles caught the attention of internet sleuths when police released a terrifying video of her getting into an elevator making bizarre movements. The body of the young guest was found in the water tank located on the roof of the building and all the elements that surrounded his stay in this place gave suspicion that it would not be a suicide.

The body of the 21-year-old Canadian woman was found in the rooftop water tank of the Cecil Hotel. (REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn)

