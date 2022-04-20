Five transformative books to be reborn this spring

// By: Steff

Tue April 19, 2022

Photography @thefuture_bookclub

Spring is the season to be reborn and renew ourselves. Here is a selection of five must-see books – new and old – to inspire your own path to change and evolution.

psychomachia by Kirsty Allison

A brutal book of women’s drug literature at its finest. Scarlet is an unreliable storyteller of epic turn-of-the-millennium proportions who floats in the mists of her life in Shoreditch, London, chronicling the drug-filled, love-hungry secret world of sex-fueled party nightmares. after fashion, art and music. Set in an era before #MeToo, when stigmas meant keeping quiet and going with the flow; Without cell phones and cameras, social media, or mental health awareness, Scarlet seeks redemption seeking revenge across blurred lines in Ibiza, Paris, London, and NYC.

Modern Nature by Derek Jarman

Is there anything more hopeful than a garden? In 1987, five months after he was diagnosed with AIDS, filmmaker and artist Derek Jarman bought a fisherman’s cabin in the shadow of a nuclear power plant. There, he began to plant a garden, transforming barren land and bringing new life. Every time the strong winds of a storm blow his garden away, he starts over. He documents it all, recording the fate of each new plant as he records the rising tides of disease and the gradual decline of his own body. And as he loses friend after friend to AIDS, he returns to his garden and eternal life on earth.

The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner

It’s 2003 and Romy Hall is at the start of two consecutive life sentences at the Stanville Women’s Correctional Facility, deep in California’s Central Valley. Outside is the world from which she has been separated: the San Francisco of her youth and her infant son, Jackson. Inside there is a new reality: thousands of women who fight for the essentials to survive; aggression and acts of violence by guards and prisoners alike; the deadpan absurdities of institutional life, which Kushner evokes with great humor and precision.

My Body by Emily Ratajkowski

This is a book that deeply and very personally explores feminism, sexuality and power, men’s treatment of women, and women’s rationalizations for accepting this treatment. These essays chronicle moments in the life of the model and actress, while investigating the fetishization of girls and female beauty in culture, her obsession with and contempt for women’s sexuality, the perverse dynamics of the fashion and cinema, and he was gray between consent and abuse.

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

This book is about the impossibility of making sense of the world while we mediate our experience so thoroughly through the Internet, relieving difficult feelings by simply picking up our cell phone while at the same time not plunging into a deeper and more miserable state of dislocation. No One Is Talking About This is at the same time a love letter to the eternal scrolling and a deep meditation on love, language and human connection.