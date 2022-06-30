Entertainment

Five trends in bikinis that we have seen in H&M

Summer is here and many already enjoy the long-awaited Summer Vacation. With the beach as the primary destination during these coming months, the suitcases are filled with bikinis with the aim of becoming our only outfits. H&M knows that bathroom pieces are the must of the moment and presents us with the five trends in bikinis that are already part of its collection.

Triangle, strapless, underwire... this is the most flattering bikini top depending on your bust

long life to crochet

We know that the craze for crochet fabric comes and goes, and this summer 2022 enjoys a great role. After Zara presented two dresses ready to sell out in days, this fabric now invades swimwear with simplicity and genuineness.

Trends Bikinis Summer 2022 Hm 01

Triangle bikini top. Crochet model with thin straps to tie at the nape and back, and cups that give the bust a natural shape and light support.

The shiny fabrics are the must it’s from the season

The time has come to shine on the beach as if it were Studio 54. Bright fabrics will help make a difference, becoming the must of this season.

Trends Bikinis Summer 2022 Hm 02

Triangle bikini top. Padded cups with removable padding that mold the bust and provide good support. Halter model with thin straps to tie at the nape and back.

Panty with side ties.

Emily Ratajkowski’s style likes

A few years ago, the model and writer Emily Ratajkowski introduced his own swimwear brand Inamorata Swim. Since then he has presented iconic designs and H & M (as well as other firms low cost) are inspired by one of the brand’s most profitable models: Luciana.

Trends Bikinis Summer 2022 Hm 03

Bikini top with slightly padded cups that shape the bust and provide good support. Narrow adjustable straps and a metal fastener at the back.

Bikini bottoms with a regular waist, covered elastication at the sides, and a semi-coverage at the back.

The cut out also invades bikinis

We know that the details cut out They are taking the fashion world by storm. So much so that even bikinis are being conquered by this trend -Laura Escanes showed it to us last week with a full-length swimsuit-.

Trends Bikinis Summer 2022 Hm 04

Bandeau bikini top with a textured finish. Cut-out section at the front, straps that tie at the back of the neck, and cups that give the bust a natural shape and light support.

Bikini bottoms with a regular waist and high cut at the back.

Neon colors are the new black

Against all odds, neon colors continue to be all the rage in the fashion world. Bold, striking and groundbreaking, these now invade swimwear with eighties touches.

Trends Bikinis Summer 2022 Hm 05

Bikini top with wide adjustable straps and padded cups that enhance the bust and neckline. Adjustable metal closure on the back.

Ribbed bikini bottoms with a regular waist and high cut at the back. Fully lined. Made with partially recycled polyester.

