Five Tricks All Mac “Pro” Users Should Know

Learn these five tricks for “Pro” users and you’ll perform better on your Mac.

Having an Apple Mac computer at hand means being able to access a powerful tool that will be very useful in a number of tasks. However, although its operating system is very intuitive and easy to use, there is much to know.

There are a number of tricks that will help you discover many of the “hidden” treasures and as a “Pro” user you should take advantage of them. It does not matter if you are a graphic designer, you develop applications or you have any profession in the digital field, with these tips you will increase your productivity. At the same time, you will save time while your processes daily work will be easier.

What a Pro user should know about Terminal

Terminal is an application Mac system input that is not very visible to the user. It is also a different way to access operating system settings using commands. For those reasons and more, it is important that you know her well and learn to handle it.

How to start Terminal

Through the search engine (or Finder) tap on the Utilities folder for it to open.

for it to open. Locate the Terminal app and click to enter it.

but you have one second option:

Press the Command key and space bar to bring up Spotlight.

to bring up Spotlight. Once there type terminal and double tap in the popup result.

in the popup result. Next, you will see a window with a white background where the Username of the Mac, in addition to the name of the computer. There will also be a blank box indicating where you will place the text of the commands you are going to execute.

with a white background where the of the Mac, in addition to the name of the computer. There will also be a blank box indicating where you will place the text of the commands you are going to execute. Type or paste the command in Terminal.

in Terminal. As soon as you enter the command you just have to return to run .

. If you want to exit the application, you just have to go to the app and select Quit Terminal.

Trick to prevent the Mac from “sleeping”

do you distinguish yourself by be a multitasker, of those who work on the computer and read printed documents, or take advantage of the nights for extensive downloads? In those cases you will need the most cooperation of your Mac and you won’t be able to let her sleep.

For this there is an easily accessible option and thanks to which you will not have to worry.

Start at the Terminal app and write the phrase “caffeinated”.

and write the phrase “caffeinated”. Later press return .

. your mac has been configured to be active indefinitely.

indefinitely. Now to finish, you can cancel instruction with the command Control-C in the open Terminal window. You can do it too closing the Terminal window.

Another way to disable that “always on” mode is setting a time limit. In that case the command would be caffeine -T 150000 and so your Mac will be awake for 150 thousand seconds or 250 minutes. When the period expires, it will be deactivated. always active mode. You can vary the time modifying the number of seconds in the command.

Improve your screenshots like a Pro

If you have seen the shadow on the bottom and right side in the screenshots of an open window, you should know that it is an effect that macOS incorporates. And if you’ve ever wondered how you can delete it We show you two commands to get it from Terminal.

Opens Terminal .

. copy and paste or type the command : defaults write com.apple.screencapture disable-shadow -bool TRUE.

: defaults write com.apple.screencapture disable-shadow -bool TRUE. Copy and paste or write the command: killall SystemUIServer.

those actions will prevent the shadow from appearing. In case you want to reverse the instruction, you will repeat the procedure:

Opens Terminal .

. copy and paste or type the command : defaults write com.apple.screencapture disable-shadow -bool FALSE.

: defaults write com.apple.screencapture disable-shadow -bool FALSE. Copy and paste or type the command: killall SystemUIServer.

Rename your Mac screenshots

There is an easy way to customize the name of each capture of screen. A) Yes you will avoid saving them with the default name that macOS assigns to each one.

proceed to open Terminal .

. write the command : defaults write com.apple.screencapture name “Capture”.

: defaults write com.apple.screencapture name “Capture”. Change the word “Capture” by the personalized name of your preference.

by the personalized name of your preference. Then place the command: Killall SystemUIServer.

Going forward, the new screenshots will start with the selected title and will end with the date and time.

To return to the initial settingsjust copy and paste the command: * com.apple.screencapture name “Screenshot”.

Followed by:* Killall SystemUIServer.

Screenshots of your Mac with custom location

So that the screenshots do not continue to accumulate on the desktop of the Mac, it is enough to change default location:

while you’re in Terminal type : defaults write defaults write com.apple.screencapture location.

: defaults write defaults write com.apple.screencapture location. Later press enter.

A practical example could be: defaults write com.apple.screencapture location ~/Desktop/screenshots/ (or whatever folder name you prefer).

A) Yes you can do with any other route that you prefer

As you have seen managing Terminal properly will open many doors for you to be a true Mac “Pro” user.

