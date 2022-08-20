Five tricks to avoid damaging our financial well-being

The difference between spending more money than is recommended and using it properly can be in the small details. It doesn’t matter if we are talking about shopping online, in a supermarket or services such as going to a restaurant: it is always possible to improve our consumption habits so that they do not affect our economy.

It is a common misconception that financial well-being means having money to meet our payment obligations (for example, those derived from credit cards, rent or mortgage, loans, etc.), cover basic needs (such as food or transportation) or indulge in some other whim. But, in reality, it is not only about the amount of available resources, but about the way in which these are managed to achieve a healthy balance between income, expenses, savings and also debts.

Just as physical health depends on very particular aspects, such as lifestyle, diet or genetics, among others; Something similar happens with economic well-being, because depending on the salary we earn, the expenses we have or the way we manage our personal finances, we may or may not need to take measures so that our economy is in good health .

As we can see, each personal economy is different, so there is not the same formula that serves to manage them all correctly, but what does exist, and tend to be frequent in many cases, are a series of behaviors or financial biases that can influence economic decisions. For this reason, this time we will use the example of Diana to tell you how you can apply some tricks so that your purchasing and consumption habits do not deteriorate your financial health.