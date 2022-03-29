Five unforgettable moments from the Oscars gala before the slap

The slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscars this Sunday left everyone speechless and will go down in Hollywood history.

But it is not the first time that the stars of the city of tinsel have surprised the audience on their biggest night of the year.

Between laughter, emotions and nervousness, here are some of the unforgettable moments that have marked almost a century of Oscar history:

The most impressive moment in the recent history of the Oscars occurred, without a doubt, in 2017, when the main award of the night, the best film, was awarded for two minutes to the musical “La La Land”, despite the fact that the real The winner was the coming-of-age drama “Moonlight.”

The problem occurred when auditors at PricewaterhouseCoopers, the company responsible for monitoring and preserving Oscar votes, gave presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope.

The veteran actors received a duplicate of the one containing the best actress award, which had just been won by Emma Stone for “La La Land,” instead of the one with “Moonlight” as the best picture winner.

The embarrassing mix-up, the biggest blunder in Academy Awards history, became known as “Overload.”

“It was a heartbreaking fiasco,” Entertainment Weekly reviewer Jeff Jenson later wrote.

“You felt embarrassed for Dunaway and Beatty, who clearly knew something was wrong when they opened the envelope, but didn’t know what to do,” he added.

In March 1973, the legendary Marlon Brando won best actor for his work in “The Godfather,” beating out a brilliant list of competitors including Michael Caine, Peter O’Toole, Laurence Olivier and Paul Winfield.

Brando, however, decided not to attend the gala, sending Apache actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather instead, who came out to collect her award.

When actor Roger Moore wanted to present her with the golden statuette, she raised her hand in rejection, and he and co-host Liv Ullmann stepped back as she began to speak.

To a stunned audience, Littlefeather said that Brando was “unfortunately unable to accept this generous award” in protest of the film industry’s treatment of Native Americans.

His words raised applause, cheers and some boos from the audience.

In the history of the Oscars there have been several ties, although one of the most prominent occurred in 1969, when Barbra Streisand and Katharine Hepburn both won the award for best actress.

“The winner is… it’s a tie!” exclaimed Ingrid Bergman, who presented the award.

Streisand thus won her first Oscar thanks to her performance as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl”, while Hepburn – who with four statuettes holds the record among all actors – triumphed with “The Lion in Winter”.

Only Streisand attended, however, the ceremony.

“Hello, beautiful,” he said to the famous golden statuette when it was finally his.

Actors are usually very excited when they make it into the select club of Oscar winners, but Adrien Brody took that passion too far in 2003.

Taking the stage to collect his best actor award for the heartbreaking “The Pianist” from last year’s winner, Halle Berry, Brody surprised the audience – and Berry herself – by planting a brief, passionate kiss on his lips.

“It wasn’t planned. I didn’t know anything,” Berry later said in a 2017 interview, explaining that he caught her off guard.

And he confirmed that she simply “followed” him.

For his part, Brody explained in 2015 that “time slowed down” for him at the time, and that his outburst nearly cost him his chance to give his speech.

“When I finished kissing her… They were already showing the message that said ‘Get off stage, your time is up,'” he recalled in an interview during the Toronto film festival.

Sixty years ago, Puerto Rican Rita Moreno won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the brave Anita in the original version of “Amor Sin Barreras” (“West Side Story”). This Sunday, Ariana DeBose made history by winning the statuette for the same role.

“I can’t believe it! Sir. I’ll leave you with that,” Moreno exclaimed in his brief speech upon receiving the award from Rock Hudson in 1962.

That Oscar, the first for a Latin woman, was Moreno’s first step on his way to EGOT status, which implies winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. It is a small club, with only 16 people reaching this coveted altar.

DeBose was the favorite to win the Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake, and she did.

“Your Anita paved the way for many Anitas like me,” she told Moreno DeBose, who celebrated her victory as “an openly queer and Afro-Latina woman of color.”

