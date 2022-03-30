Five Unforgettable Oscar Moments

But it is not the first time that the stars of the city of tinsel have surprised the audience on their biggest night of the year. Between laughter, emotions and nervousness, here are some of the unforgettable moments that have marked almost a century of Oscar history:

The slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards gala this Sunday left everyone speechless and will go down in Hollywood history.

1. The most impressive moment in the recent history of the Oscars occurred, without a doubt, in 2017, when the main award of the night, the best film, was awarded for two minutes to the musical La La Landeven though the real winner was the coming-of-age drama moonlit. The problem occurred when auditors at PricewaterhouseCoopers, the company responsible for monitoring and preserving Oscar votes, gave award presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope. The veteran actors received a duplicate of the best actress award, which had just been won by Emma Stone for La La Landinstead of the one I had moonlit as the winner of best film. The bug became known as Overgate.

2. In March 1973, the legendary Marlon Brando won best actor for his work in The Godfatherbeating out a brilliant list of competitors made up of Michael Caine, Peter O’Toole, Laurence Olivier and Paul Winfield.

Brando, however, decided not to attend the gala, sending Apache actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather instead, who came out to collect her award. When actor Roger Moore wanted to present her with her golden statuette, the young ella raised her hand in rejection, and he and her co-host Liv Ullmann stepped back as she began to speak.

3. In the history of the Oscars there have been several ties, although one of the most prominent occurred in 1969, when Barbra Streisand and Katharine Hepburn both won the award for best actress. “The winner is… it’s a tie!” exclaimed Ingrid Bergman, who presented the award.

Streisand won her first Oscar for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girlwhile Hepburn -who with four statuettes holds the record among all actors- triumphed with The lion in winter.

4. Actors are usually thrilled when they make it into the select club of Oscar winners, but Adrien Brody took that passion too far in 2003. Taking the stage to collect his best actor award for the heartbreaking The pianist, From the hands of last year’s winner, Halle Berry, Brody surprised the audience -and Berry herself- by planting a brief, passionate kiss on her lips.

5. Sixty years ago, Puerto Rican Rita Moreno won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the brave Anita in the original version of Love without barriers. This Sunday, Ariana DeBose made history by winning the statuette for the same role. “I can’t believe it! Lord. I’ll leave you with that,” Moreno exclaimed in his very brief speech upon receiving the award from Rock Hudson in 1962. “Your Anita paved the way for many Anitas like me,” he told Moreno DeBose , who celebrated her victory as “an openly queer, Afro-Latina woman of color.” AFP



