Five video games not to be missed in 2021 and the flops that we will easily forget

If we look at Metacritic, the site that brings together the votes of critics and users on the most popular video games of the moment, the best video game of the year is Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, follow The House of Fata Morgana also arrives on Nintendo Switch, and Tetris Effect: Connected (95).

The first only for PC is a sensational role-playing game for Gialli fans, the second is the Dreams of the Revenants Edition version for Nintendo Switch and is a visual novel set in a cursed villa, very gothic and mature in content, the third finally is a lysergic and impnotic Tetris that can be played in co-op with friends.

Metroid Dread

The exclusive Switch developed by MercurySteam is Time’s Game of the Year. Samus Arana, the most famous bounty hunter in the universe, also garnered awards at the Game Awards. After 19 years of waiting since the last Metroid, a welcome confirmation. The series could not have ended better.

Forza Motorsport 5

It is not only because it is the easiest racing game but also because it can please even those who are not passionate about car games. Microsoft’s exclusivity for Xbox and PC is truly for everyone. You will find yourself whizzing on the streets of Mexico finally with a tourist approach to matter. You drive, accelerate and relax. Better than this.

Resident Evil Village

It was the surprise of this year. The story of Ethan Winters takes us away from the streets of Racoon City into an articulated and original setting. For a horror video game it is among the best of its kind. Especially on the new generation consoles.